 BAZBALLED! Travis Head DESTROYS England With Record 69-Ball Ton In AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes Test; VIDEO
Travis Head made a mockery of England's attack with a sensational century on Day 2 of the AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes Test on Saturday. Chasing 205 on a daunting Perth surface, Head smashed a 69-ball century to seal a victory within two days. Head's effort was his 10th Test century and the fastest in a 4th innings of a Test match.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 03:04 PM IST
article-image

Australia sent Head to open the batting instead of his usual No.5 spot. Head has opened in Test cricket before but never done it in Australia. The left-hander accepted the opportunity with both hands in a knock for the ages.

While the Perth pitch was not as threatening as Day 1, it was still a tricky chase. Head began in his usual threatening manner, finding boundaries at regular ease. He reached his half-century in 36 balls, before finding another gear to reach his milestone in 69 balls.

It is the joint fastest century by an opener in Test cricket and the fastest in the 4th innings of a Test match. What was a tricky chase, Head made a complete joke out of it to all but seal victory within two days of the 1st Ashes Test.

article-image

Head had a soft dismissal in the first innings but made up for it with his blazing ton on Saturday. He stroked 12 boundaries and 4 sixes, batting in a T20 mode at the Perth Stadium. England's famed Bazball couldn't cope with Head's ultra-aggressive batting and simply crumbled under pressure.

The English attack which conceded a mere 45 in the first 20 overs in Australia's first innings were going at over 6 an over. Ben Stokes, Mark Wood and Jofra Archer all copped punishment off Travis' brutal blade.

