 AUS vs ENG Ashes 1st Test: CONTROVERSY Erupts In Perth After DRS Rules Jamie Smith OUT; VIDEO
Ashes and controversy are no strangers and a contentious decision grabbed headlines on Day 2 of the AUS vs ENG 1st Ashes Test. England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith was given out in a controversial decision despite the spike and the image not matching during review.

Sreehari MenonUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 03:44 PM IST
article-image
Image Credit: X/Cricket.com.au

Jamie Smith was at the centre of controversy on Day 2 of the 1st Ashes Test. The England keeper chased a ball down the leg side from Mitchell Starc with a pull shot. After deliberation from Travis Head, captain Steve Smith opted for a review.

It was a long review which took almost 5 minutes. Smith started walking after the stadium screen showcased a spike. However, TV umpire Sharfuddoula initially made the assessment that the ball had passed the bat when the spike was heard. After a few back and forth images, the third umpire later confirmed that Smith had hit the ball and was given out. The decision was made despite it being inconclusive that Smith definitely hit the ball, with the spike on snicko not matching up with the moment the ball went past the bat.

Smith's dismissal came at a turning point for England. With the visitors reeling, the wicketkeeper was their last recognized batsman. England were bundled out for 164 setting Australia a meek target of 205.

And while there was a great deal of uproar about the umpire's decision, former umpire Simon Tauffel said that a correct decision was made.

"The conclusive evidence protocols with RTS [Real Time Snickometer] - if you get a spike up to one frame past the bat, that is conclusive. And in this particular case, that is exactly what was there.

"Unfortunately, he [Sharfuddoula] didn't want to pull the trigger quite as quickly as perhaps he could have or should have.

"The guys in the truck were doing their utmost to show him and to slow it down and to try rocking and rolling that frame.

"For me, the correct decision was made. A spike RTS after one frame past the bat, the batter has got to go," former umpire Simon Tauffel told on Cricket 7.

