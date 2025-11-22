IND vs SA 2nd Test: South Africa 247/6 At Stumps On Day 1 As Kuldeep, Siraj Claw Back After Bavuma-Stubbs Show

India will be happy with their comeback on Day 1 of the IND vs SA 2nd Test in Guwahati. South Africa got off to a good start but the hosts wrestled back control with regular wickets to stem the flow of runs on Saturday. The Proteas were 247/6 before bad light ensured an early end to day's play.

Earlier in the day, South Africa won the toss and opted to bat first on what seemed like a batting wicket in the first ever Test match at Guwahati. While Jasprit Bumrah was at his best, the South African openers Aiden Markram and Ryan Rickleton looked assured and put on a 82-run opening stand. Bumrah got the former with the final ball of the 1st session to help India claw their way back into the contest.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It was the first time in Test cricket that a Tea break was taken before Lunch. Then, Kuldeep Yadav picked Ryan Rickleton within two deliveries post resumption to set some panic among the Proteas ranks. However, Temba Bavuma and Tristan Stubbs set another fine partnership to bat South Africa into safety.

The right-handed duo looked assured in their defence to post 156 for 2 at lunch. It was the final session that India did most damage. Tristan Stubbs poked at a wide delivery to be dismissed for 49. Kuldeep got another when Temba Bavuma was caught by Yashasvi Jaiswal for 41.

Tony de Zorzi and Senuran Muthuswamy threatened to bat till stumps with South Africa closing in 250. However Siraj got the left-hander with a peach to reduce the visitors to 247/6.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Shubman Gill was ruled out of the contest following a neck spasm suffered during the Eden Gardens Test. Rishabh Pant lost the toss, with Bavuma opting to bat. India brought back Nitish Kumar Reddy and Sai Sudharsan into the line up, with Gill and Axar Patel missing out. For the Proteas, Corbin Bosch was replaced by Senuran Muthuswamy.