 'Such Hypocrite': Donald Trump Jr. Faces Backlash After Praising Wildlife Conservation At Vantara; Netizens Point To His Past Wildlife 'Killings'
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Such Hypocrite': Donald Trump Jr. Faces Backlash After Praising Wildlife Conservation At Vantara; Netizens Point To His Past Wildlife 'Killings'

'Such Hypocrite': Donald Trump Jr. Faces Backlash After Praising Wildlife Conservation At Vantara; Netizens Point To His Past Wildlife 'Killings'

Donald Trump Jr.’s visit to Anant Ambani’s Vantara wildlife centre drew praise from him but sharp backlash online. Netizens and animal activists resurfaced old videos of his big-game hunting, calling it ironic that he is now endorsing animal conservation. The viral posts revived past controversies, including scrutiny over an alleged illegal duck hunt in Italy

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Saturday, November 22, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
article-image

Donald Trump Jr., who is currently touring India, expressed great admiration for Vantara, Anant Ambani’s ambitious wildlife conservation project in Jamnagar, Gujarat. During his visit, he was given an extensive tour of the animal rescue and rehabilitation centre and said the experience left a lasting impact on him. It is his second visit to India and one of the major highlights of his travel plans this time.

Praise for wildlife conservation efforts

Trump Jr. commended the scale and quality of care provided to the rescued animals. Speaking in a video message with Anant Ambani, he called Vantara “truly a wonder of the world.” He shared his amazement at seeing animals living in spaces built to resemble their natural habitats. According to him, the animals appeared healthier, happier, and more alive than he had ever seen elsewhere. He remarked that the living conditions created for them were “better than I live,” highlighting just how impressed he was by the dedication behind the project.

Trump Jr. faces backlash

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO Of PM Modi's Candid Interaction With Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni On Sidelines Of G20 Summit Goes Viral
VIDEO Of PM Modi's Candid Interaction With Italian Counterpart Giorgia Meloni On Sidelines Of G20 Summit Goes Viral
'Khud Mahol Banana Padega': Rishabh Pant's Stump Mic Moment During IND vs SA 2nd Test Goes Viral; Video
'Khud Mahol Banana Padega': Rishabh Pant's Stump Mic Moment During IND vs SA 2nd Test Goes Viral; Video
AUS vs ENG 1st Test: Travis Head's Century Leads Australia To An 8-wicket Victory Over England In Ashes Series Opener
AUS vs ENG 1st Test: Travis Head's Century Leads Australia To An 8-wicket Victory Over England In Ashes Series Opener
Kartik Aaryan Celebrates His 35th Birthday With Ananya Panday At Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Event In Mumbai, Feeds Her Cake—VIDEO
Kartik Aaryan Celebrates His 35th Birthday With Ananya Panday At Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Event In Mumbai, Feeds Her Cake—VIDEO

After Donald Trump Jr. praised the wildlife-conservation centre Vantara in Jamnagar as “truly a wonder of the world,” animal lovers and environmentalists erupted online. On X, users are flooding the platform with screenshots and videos from Trump Jr.’s past hunting excursions, pointing out the stark contrast between his recent visit and his history as a big-game hunter.

The clips making the rounds include older footage of Trump Jr. alongside his brother Eric on controversial hunting trips. One particularly viral clip from February 2025 shows Trump Jr. in Italy, where local MPs and conservation advocates allegedly called for an investigation into claims he illegally shot protected ducks in a lagoon near Venice.

The online reaction is intense: many social-media users are calling the moment “ironic” and accusing Trump Jr. of hypocrisy. They highlight how someone who once actively hunted animals is now visiting, lauding and publicly endorsing a centre dedicated to protecting wildlife. Whether intentional or not, the juxtaposition has triggered a viral debate about consistency, credibility and what it really means to champion animal conservation.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Such Hypocrite': Donald Trump Jr. Faces Backlash After Praising Wildlife Conservation At Vantara;...

'Such Hypocrite': Donald Trump Jr. Faces Backlash After Praising Wildlife Conservation At Vantara;...

Will Viral 'Bandana Girl' Earn ₹5 Lakh Or More For A 2 Sec Video on X? Netizens Say, 'Tired Of...

Will Viral 'Bandana Girl' Earn ₹5 Lakh Or More For A 2 Sec Video on X? Netizens Say, 'Tired Of...

Watch: Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Faceoff In Cricket Match Before Wedding Ceremony

Watch: Smriti Mandhana & Palash Muchhal Faceoff In Cricket Match Before Wedding Ceremony

'Ew But Cute': Cardi B's Umbilical Cord Becomes Her Keepsake Gold Pendant

'Ew But Cute': Cardi B's Umbilical Cord Becomes Her Keepsake Gold Pendant

Grand Udaipur Wedding: Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Perform At Netra Mantena & Vamsi...

Grand Udaipur Wedding: Shahid Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Varun Dhawan, Perform At Netra Mantena & Vamsi...