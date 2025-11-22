'Such Hypocrite': Donald Trump Jr. Faces Backlash After Praising Wildlife Conservation At Vantara; Netizens Point To His Past Wildlife 'Killings'

Donald Trump Jr., who is currently touring India, expressed great admiration for Vantara, Anant Ambani’s ambitious wildlife conservation project in Jamnagar, Gujarat. During his visit, he was given an extensive tour of the animal rescue and rehabilitation centre and said the experience left a lasting impact on him. It is his second visit to India and one of the major highlights of his travel plans this time.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Praise for wildlife conservation efforts

Trump Jr. commended the scale and quality of care provided to the rescued animals. Speaking in a video message with Anant Ambani, he called Vantara “truly a wonder of the world.” He shared his amazement at seeing animals living in spaces built to resemble their natural habitats. According to him, the animals appeared healthier, happier, and more alive than he had ever seen elsewhere. He remarked that the living conditions created for them were “better than I live,” highlighting just how impressed he was by the dedication behind the project.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Trump Jr. faces backlash

After Donald Trump Jr. praised the wildlife-conservation centre Vantara in Jamnagar as “truly a wonder of the world,” animal lovers and environmentalists erupted online. On X, users are flooding the platform with screenshots and videos from Trump Jr.’s past hunting excursions, pointing out the stark contrast between his recent visit and his history as a big-game hunter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The clips making the rounds include older footage of Trump Jr. alongside his brother Eric on controversial hunting trips. One particularly viral clip from February 2025 shows Trump Jr. in Italy, where local MPs and conservation advocates allegedly called for an investigation into claims he illegally shot protected ducks in a lagoon near Venice.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The online reaction is intense: many social-media users are calling the moment “ironic” and accusing Trump Jr. of hypocrisy. They highlight how someone who once actively hunted animals is now visiting, lauding and publicly endorsing a centre dedicated to protecting wildlife. Whether intentional or not, the juxtaposition has triggered a viral debate about consistency, credibility and what it really means to champion animal conservation.