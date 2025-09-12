Shardiya Navratri 2025: Know Dates, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Significance And More

Shardiya Navratri 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Navratri, an auspicious festival which is dedicated to Goddess Durga, is observed for nine days. The festival, which holds special significance, falls four times every year, out of which two are Gupt Navratri. One is Shardiya Navratri and the other is Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of Chaitra, and Shardiya Navratri falls in the month of Ashwin. During these auspicious days, devotees observe fast, offer prayers, perform puja, and light lamps for the entire nine days.

This year, Shardiya Navratri will fall in the month of September, and it will be observed from Monday, September 22, 2025 and will end on Tuesday, Septemner 30, 2025.

Udaipur, it’s time to feel the true vibe of Gujarat’s Navratri. Get ready for an unforgettable night of Garba and Dandiya Raas with celebrity singer Parthiv Gohil, along with a special Garba workshop and food, art and craft stalls to keep the energy high.



#festivalsofgujarat pic.twitter.com/KhbBl1sYlI — Gujarat Tourism (@GujaratTourism) September 6, 2025

Ghatasthapana Muhurat for Shardiya Navratri

According to Drik Panchag, the Pratiapda Tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha will begin on Monday, September 22, 2025, and will likely end on September 23, 2025. On the first day of Navratri, Goddess Shailputri is worshipped. The word "Shail" is a Sanskrit word that means mountain. Shailputri refers to the Daughter of the Mountain.

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 01:23 AM on September 22, 2025

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 02:55 AM on September 23, 2025

𝐄𝐥𝐞𝐩𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐕𝐚𝐚𝐡𝐚𝐧 : 𝐌𝐚𝐚’𝐬 𝐊𝐫𝐢𝐩𝐚 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐁𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐭 🇮🇳

This year, Sharadiya Navratri begins on 22nd Sept with Surya Grahan 🌑

Maa Durga arrives on an Elephant 🐘- symbol of prosperity & abundance. 🌸Even as Bharat enters Mangal Dasha with challenging… pic.twitter.com/VZgCymI2vz — 𝐏𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐚𝐣 𝐊𝐚𝐬𝐡𝐲𝐚𝐩 (@PankajjKashyapp) September 12, 2025

Significance of Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri is considered one of the most significant after Chaitra Navratri, which is celebrated by millions of Hindus worldwide. The festival, which falls in the Ashwin month, begins on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada and continues till Navami. It is dedicated to Goddess Durga because, according to legends, on this day, goddess Durga killed Demon Mahishashura to remember the victory over evil, devotees celebrate this festival and perform numerous rituals.

Nine forms of Goddess Durga

The nine forms of Goddess Durga are also known as the Navdurga. The nine forms of Goddess Durga are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.