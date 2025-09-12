 Shardiya Navratri 2025: Know Dates, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Significance And More
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleShardiya Navratri 2025: Know Dates, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Significance And More

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Know Dates, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Significance And More

Navratri, a nine-day festival dedicated to Goddess Durga, is one of the most significant festivals in Gujarat. This year, Shardiya Navratri (the nine-day festival) will start on October 3 and end on October 12.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Friday, September 12, 2025, 12:05 PM IST
article-image
Shardiya Navratri 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Navratri, an auspicious festival which is dedicated to Goddess Durga, is observed for nine days. The festival, which holds special significance, falls four times every year, out of which two are Gupt Navratri. One is Shardiya Navratri and the other is Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of Chaitra, and Shardiya Navratri falls in the month of Ashwin. During these auspicious days, devotees observe fast, offer prayers, perform puja, and light lamps for the entire nine days.

This year, Shardiya Navratri will fall in the month of September, and it will be observed from Monday, September 22, 2025 and will end on Tuesday, Septemner 30, 2025.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat for Shardiya Navratri

According to Drik Panchag, the Pratiapda Tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha will begin on Monday, September 22, 2025, and will likely end on September 23, 2025. On the first day of Navratri, Goddess Shailputri is worshipped. The word "Shail" is a Sanskrit word that means mountain. Shailputri refers to the Daughter of the Mountain.

FPJ Shorts
'Not All Bengaluru Auto Drivers Are Rude': Rapido Man Helps Lady Passenger To Find Her Missing AirPods For Hours; Receives Praise On Internet
'Not All Bengaluru Auto Drivers Are Rude': Rapido Man Helps Lady Passenger To Find Her Missing AirPods For Hours; Receives Praise On Internet
Chinese Actor Yu Menglong, Known For Eternal Love, Dies At 37 After Falling From Building In Beijing
Chinese Actor Yu Menglong, Known For Eternal Love, Dies At 37 After Falling From Building In Beijing
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Clarifies There Is No Water Shutdown, Supply Remains Normal Today
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Clarifies There Is No Water Shutdown, Supply Remains Normal Today
Silver Surges ₹1,668 To Hit ₹1,30,000 Per Kilogram, Sees Investor Flurry Amid US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation
Silver Surges ₹1,668 To Hit ₹1,30,000 Per Kilogram, Sees Investor Flurry Amid US Federal Reserve Rate Cut Anticipation

Pratipada Tithi Begins - 01:23 AM on September 22, 2025

Pratipada Tithi Ends - 02:55 AM on September 23, 2025

*

Significance of Shardiya Navratri

Shardiya Navratri is considered one of the most significant after Chaitra Navratri, which is celebrated by millions of Hindus worldwide. The festival, which falls in the Ashwin month, begins on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada and continues till Navami. It is dedicated to Goddess Durga because, according to legends, on this day, goddess Durga killed Demon Mahishashura to remember the victory over evil, devotees celebrate this festival and perform numerous rituals.

Read Also
How Do You Observe Durga Ashtami Vrat? Puja, Rituals, Auspicious Timings & Significance
article-image

Nine forms of Goddess Durga

The nine forms of Goddess Durga are also known as the Navdurga. The nine forms of Goddess Durga are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Know Dates, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Significance And More

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Know Dates, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Significance And More

Bandra Fair 2025: Over One Lakh Devotees Expected At Mount Mary

Bandra Fair 2025: Over One Lakh Devotees Expected At Mount Mary

She Quit Her Corporate Job To Teach People Styling Hacks; Meet Mumbai Fashion Influencer & Instagram...

She Quit Her Corporate Job To Teach People Styling Hacks; Meet Mumbai Fashion Influencer & Instagram...

Essential Rituals During Pitru Paksha: What Is Tarpan, Pind Daan And Shradh?

Essential Rituals During Pitru Paksha: What Is Tarpan, Pind Daan And Shradh?

Tamannaah Bhatia Rocks The Perfect Party-Ready Look In Cutout Bodycon Dress

Tamannaah Bhatia Rocks The Perfect Party-Ready Look In Cutout Bodycon Dress