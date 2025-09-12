Shardiya Navratri 2025: Know Dates, Ghatasthapana Muhurat, Significance And More

Navratri, an auspicious festival which is dedicated to Goddess Durga, is observed for nine days. The festival, which holds special significance, falls four times every year, out of which two are Gupt Navratri. One is Shardiya Navratri and the other is Chaitra Navratri. Chaitra Navratri falls in the month of Chaitra, and Shardiya Navratri falls in the month of Ashwin. During these auspicious days, devotees observe fast, offer prayers, perform puja, and light lamps for the entire nine days.
This year, Shardiya Navratri will fall in the month of September, and it will be observed from Monday, September 22, 2025 and will end on Tuesday, Septemner 30, 2025.
Ghatasthapana Muhurat for Shardiya Navratri
According to Drik Panchag, the Pratiapda Tithi of Ashwin Shukla Paksha will begin on Monday, September 22, 2025, and will likely end on September 23, 2025. On the first day of Navratri, Goddess Shailputri is worshipped. The word "Shail" is a Sanskrit word that means mountain. Shailputri refers to the Daughter of the Mountain.
Pratipada Tithi Begins - 01:23 AM on September 22, 2025
Pratipada Tithi Ends - 02:55 AM on September 23, 2025
Significance of Shardiya Navratri
Shardiya Navratri is considered one of the most significant after Chaitra Navratri, which is celebrated by millions of Hindus worldwide. The festival, which falls in the Ashwin month, begins on the Shukla Paksha Pratipada and continues till Navami. It is dedicated to Goddess Durga because, according to legends, on this day, goddess Durga killed Demon Mahishashura to remember the victory over evil, devotees celebrate this festival and perform numerous rituals.
Nine forms of Goddess Durga
The nine forms of Goddess Durga are also known as the Navdurga. The nine forms of Goddess Durga are Shailaputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri, and Siddhidatri.