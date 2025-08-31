How Do You Observe Durga Ashtami Vrat? Puja, Rituals, Auspicious Timings & Significance

Durga Ashtami 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Durga Ashtami falls every month on the eighth day or Ashtami Tithi of Shukla Paksha. This month, Durga Ashtami will be observed on August 1, 2025. Durga Ashtami is dedicated to Goddess Durga. Masik Durga Ashtami is observed during the ashtami tithi (8th day) of the shukla paksha (bright lunar fortnight). This day arrives every month, according to the Hindu calendar. On this particular day, devotees worship Goddess Durga, and the day is known as ‘Virashtami’.

About Durga Ashtami

Durga Ashtami holds a great religious and spiritual significance in the Hindu religion. On this day, devotees keep fast and invoke the blessings of Goddess Durga. Fasting is important for the day. Some devotees observe a fast by drinking milk and eating fruits. Eating non-vegetarian food and alcohol is prohibited. The devotee must sleep on the floor and be away from all comforts and luxuries.

Muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the auspicious day will be observed on Friday, August 1, 2025.

Shukla Ashtami Begins: 10: 46 PM, August 30

Shukla Ashtami Ends: 12: 57 AM, September 1

Rituals of Durga Ashtami

On this auspicious day, devotees should wake up early and take a bath before Sunrise. Clean your home with Gangajal and wear neat and clean clothes. It is best to visit the Goddess Durga temple on this day to seek blessings. But if you can't visit the temple, you can worship the deity at home.

Prepare an asan and put a red cloth on it. Place the idol of Goddess Durga. Offer flowers, panchamrit, bhog (kheer, fruits, and dry fruits), dhoop, chandan, and recite Durga Chalisa, Durga Saptashati, and Goddess Durga mantra. Kumari Puja also takes place on the auspicious day of Durga Ashtami Vrat. Conclude the puja with the aarti "Om Jai Ambe Gauri..."