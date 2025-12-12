She's Australian, But India Has Her Heart! Meet Kirtan Singer Premanjali, Who Is Inspiring Millions With Her Devotional Voice

Premanjali |

Premanjali was born into an Australian family, but is grounded in bhakti traditions. She grew up between cultures, studied in ancient Vedic schools (gurukuls), and found her voice in the sacred hymns of India.

The young kirtan artist has devoted her life to Lord Krishna. On December 4, 2025, she officially released her soul-stirring debut single, Shyama Anna, marking her entry into the world of contemporary spiritual music.

For someone whose life has been deeply intertwined with Indian culture since childhood, this release is more than a musical milestone; it's the beginning of a heartfelt journey she has long dreamt of.

In an exclusive conversation with FPJ, she opens up about her artistic roots, her spiritual inspirations, and how she evolved into a global voice touching millions.

Premanjali in Shyama Anna |

A life rooted in India and spirituality

Despite growing up in Australia, Premanjali's life has always been immersed in Indian culture. Speaking about her living experience in India, she says, "I lived in Vrindavan for a year back in 2022, right after Covid. But I have been visiting India for extended periods of time, pretty much my entire life. I came for the first time when I was seven. Crazily enough, in all that time, I never visited Mumbai until January this year (2025), and immediately knew I wanted to live here."

Mumbai: A City of Dreams

Talking about her love for the city, she says, "It was my second day, and I knew I had to move here. I love the creative energy. I love that everyone is chasing a dream. I love that you can be catching an auto rickshaw at 2 am and not have the slightest bit of fear. I love that there are beaches here (even if you can't swim). I feel India is such a safe place that still has all the western comforts I grew up with. India has always been the dream for me.

"To be honest, I haven't really been here long enough to know what I don't like — but I have been warned that the traffic is terrible!"

A voice born from passion

Since a young age, Premanjali has always loved singing. Talking about her musical journey, she says, "You can ask anyone who grew up with me... I was loud, confident, and just singing everywhere I went — mostly out of key. I'm so grateful that I somehow had the confidence to never let people get to me, and I just kept singing because I loved it.

"I have had so many amazing teachers along the way who have pushed me and helped me improve," she adds.

Shyama Anna: A magical debut

Premanjali's music album, Shyama Anna, began as a simple cover project born of the overwhelming love her Instagram followers showed for her short clips singing the bhajan.

Talking about the album, she says, "The response was so encouraging, and people kept asking me to do a full version. However, when I sat down in the studio, the producer I was working with was clear that we had to do our own version. We wanted it to feel magical — that's really the key word we had in mind. So, we started jamming, and came up with this.

"Even though I'm still working to define my musical style, it felt like such an auspicious start to my career, and I felt like I captured a piece of my love for kirtan and even a bit of Bollywood in there."

A Krishna devotee and Bhagavad Gita follower

As a devoted follower of Lord Krishna, Premanjali states that her spiritual life influences every decision she makes.

She joyfully expresses, "It is the most reassuring and comforting thing to know that we have this divine best friend always rooting for us, and pushing us to be our best. In my lowest moments, he (Krishna) always knows what's happening.

"As for words of advice, one of my favourite quotes of all time is from the Bhagavata Gita (18.47) where Krishna says, "It is better to engage in one's own occupation, even though one may perform it imperfectly, than to accept another's occupation and perform it perfectly." And I love it. I am such a firm believer that everyone needs to follow their dream and purpose in life, no matter what."

A balanced life of purpose

Premanjali believes spirituality enriches material success. She says, "I think the most important thing, which is often overlooked, is that spirituality doesn't have to take away from your material life, actually, it enhances it. It gives us practices and knowledge that we can use to make better decisions and overall live a more focused, clear, kind, and inspired life.

"There's no reason why you can't be incredibly materially successful and deeply rooted in your values and spiritual practice. My best advice is to try to control your mind. That way, you will see success in both material and spiritual life manifest."