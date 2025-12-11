Christmas Travel: 7 Must-Visit Churches To Explore In Nagaland During The Snow Festival

By: Sunanda Singh | December 11, 2025
Nagaland is a must-visit destination for celebrating Christmas. On this auspicious occasion, explore some of the must-visit churches in the state, which are mentioned in the next slides:
If you want to visit the best churches in Nagaland, St Paul Church is the best place to start. A Catholic church is situated in Pungro, in the town of Khiphire district.
Lotha Baptist Church is another must-visit church which is situated in Dimapur.
Molungkimong Baptist Church is considered as one of the oldest churches in Nagaland.
Mary Help of Christians Cathedral is one of the main churches and is also considered one of the biggest churches in the northeast.
Kohima Ao Baptist Church is a Baptist church situated in Midland Ward, Kohima, Nagaland.
The Vankhosung Baptist Church is located in the town of Wokha, which is nestled amidst lush greenery.
The majestic church stands tall in the open sky and is located in the middle of Ungma.
