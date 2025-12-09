Christmas 2025: Must-Visit Churches To Explore In Goa

By: Sunanda Singh | December 09, 2025
Goa is a must-visit destination to celebrate Christmas. On this auspicious occasion, explore some of the must-visit churches in the beach state.
The Basilica of Bom Jesus is one of them. The church is a significant religious site in the state and is known for its architecture.
St Michael's Church, a serene white monument, is a testament to the state's rich history. Considered one of the oldest churches in Goa, it offers a peaceful retreat for those seeking solace.
Mae De Deus Church is also known as the Church of Madre de Deus (Mother of God). This church is famous for its Neo-Gothic architectural style.
The Our Lady of the Immaculate Conception Church is located in Goa's capital, Panaji. It is one of the Roman Catholic churches dedicated to the Virgin Mary.
Reis Magos was built by the Portuguese and dates back to the 16th century.
St Alex Church is situated in Calangute of North Goa. The white marble church is one of the oldest churches in Goa and is known for its astounding architecture.
