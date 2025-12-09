Chat With Your Best Friend! | Pixabay

Today, many friends who are separated by distance ensure their contact is kept alive by constant ‘chat’ sessions and ‘text’ messages, as they are called. God is the Friend of all friends. When all other friends fade away, He is the one friend who will remain. But how do you get in touch with Him? He is available to us twenty-four hours of the day and night, seven days a week, three hundred and sixty-five days a year. He is ever ready to help us. How can we seek His help?

Prayer is the swiftest and surest way to establish a link with God. It cleanses your thoughts, purifies your mind and elevates your consciousness. It enables you to talk to God directly and much more effectively than you can to people. For you can be sure that God listens carefully to every word you say!

You do not need a cell phone or a Bluetooth device to contact God! You need to be attuned, ‘in sync’ as they say, with the still, small voice that is heard deep within your heart.

In the beginning, we do not hear His voice, but let us be sure that He hears us! He is more real than all things which we perceive with the senses. But to be able to see Him and hear Him, effort is needed. This effort is to awaken a deep longing, a yearning for God. And ultimately a stage comes in the life of every seeker when he sees God and hears His voice. For God can be seen; He can be touched and felt, and His voice can be heard.

Dada J P Vaswani was a humanitarian, philosopher, educator, acclaimed writer, powerful orator, messiah of ahimsa, and non-sectarian spiritual leader.