 Budha Pradosh Vrat 2025: Know Date, Origin, Significance And More
e-Paper Get App
HomeSpiritualityBudha Pradosh Vrat 2025: Know Date, Origin, Significance And More

Budha Pradosh Vrat 2025: Know Date, Origin, Significance And More

Budha Pradosh Vrat is a significant Hindu fasting ritual which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The auspicious day is observed on the day of Pradosh that coincides with Wednesday, which is associated with the planet Mercury (Budh in Sanskrit).

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Wednesday, December 10, 2025, 09:50 AM IST
article-image
Budha Pradosh Vrat 2025 | Photo Credit: Canva

Budha Pradosh Vrat is a significant Hindu fasting ritual which is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati. The auspicious day is observed on the day of Pradosh that coincides with Wednesday, which is associated with the planet Mercury (Budh in Sanskrit).

This vrat, observed in the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon), is believed to be especially beneficial for those who wish to improve their intellect, communication skills, and overall well-being, as Mercury represents wisdom, intelligence, and analytical capabilities in astrology.

Date of Budha Pradosh Vrat 2025

In 2025, the Budha Pradosh Vrat will be observed on Wednesday, December 17, 2025. The fasting period typically begins in the morning and concludes after the evening prayers, specifically during the Pradosh time, which is considered auspicious. The observance of the vrat on a Wednesday holds a special significance because it aligns with the day of Mercury, the planet that governs intellect and mental clarity.

FPJ Shorts
'It's Just Not Fair...': Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Makes Huge Statement On Trans Athletes Competing In Women's Sports; Video
'It's Just Not Fair...': Tennis Star Aryna Sabalenka Makes Huge Statement On Trans Athletes Competing In Women's Sports; Video
Sensex Climbs 126.34 Points To 84,792.62 In Early Trade, Nifty Up 26.35 To 25,866
Sensex Climbs 126.34 Points To 84,792.62 In Early Trade, Nifty Up 26.35 To 25,866
Microsoft Bets Big On India! Announces $17.5 Billion Investment To Scale AI Infrastructure, PM Modi Hails Move For A 'Better Planet'
Microsoft Bets Big On India! Announces $17.5 Billion Investment To Scale AI Infrastructure, PM Modi Hails Move For A 'Better Planet'
Gauri Garje Death: Mumbai Police Set Up SIT To Probe Suicide Abetment Case Involving Minister Pankaja Munde’s PA
Gauri Garje Death: Mumbai Police Set Up SIT To Probe Suicide Abetment Case Involving Minister Pankaja Munde’s PA

Origin of Budha Pradosh Vrat

The origin of Budha Pradosh Vrat can be traced back to the ancient Hindu scriptures, where Pradosh Vrat is mentioned as an important fasting practice to seek Lord Shiva’s blessings for prosperity and the removal of sins. Pradosh Vrat is traditionally observed twice a month, once during the Shukla Paksha (waxing moon) and once during the Krishna Paksha (waning moon). While both these days are considered highly auspicious for Lord Shiva worship, when Pradosh falls on a Wednesday, the benefits are believed to be multiplied due to the influence of Mercury.

According to the legend, anyone who sincerely observes the Budha Pradosh Vrat can achieve mental peace and clarity, along with protection from evil influences.

Read Also
Aja Ekadashi 2025: Know Origin, Date, Significance & Rituals
article-image

Significance of Budha Pradosh Vrat

The spiritual and astrological significance of Budha Pradosh Vrat revolves around the planet Mercury, which governs knowledge, learning, and intellect. Fasting on this day is said to help improve one’s intellect, sharpness of mind, and decision-making abilities. According to the legend, anyone who sincerely observes the Budha Pradosh Vrat can achieve mental peace and clarity, along with protection from evil influences.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Budha Pradosh Vrat 2025: Know Date, Origin, Significance And More

Budha Pradosh Vrat 2025: Know Date, Origin, Significance And More

Chat With Your Best Friend!

Chat With Your Best Friend!

Christmas 2025: Must-Visit Churches To Explore In Goa

Christmas 2025: Must-Visit Churches To Explore In Goa

Travel: Visit These 7 Astounding Temples In India On The Occasion Of Bodhi Day

Travel: Visit These 7 Astounding Temples In India On The Occasion Of Bodhi Day

Bodhi Day 2025: Know Why This Auspicious Day Is Dedicated To Gautam Buddha?

Bodhi Day 2025: Know Why This Auspicious Day Is Dedicated To Gautam Buddha?