Bandra Fair 2025 Starts Tomorrow! Your Complete Guide To Mumbai's Iconic Mount Mary Feast

Bandra Fair 2025 | Image courtesy: Anita Aikara | FPJ

Mumbai’s most loved street festival is back! The Bandra Fair 2025 is set to light up the lanes around Mount Mary Basilica tomorrow, bringing together tradition, food, music, and shopping in a week-long celebration. With roots tracing back nearly 300 years, this festival remains one of the city’s most awaited cultural events. Follow this guide for the best experience at Bandra Fair 2025.

Mount Mary Basilica | Image courtesy: Anita Aikara | FPJ

Spiritual core at Mount Mary Basilica

At the heart of the celebration is the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount, popularly called Mount Mary Church. The church will witness over 1,500 devotees at each mass, with seating arrangements for 1,300 worshippers in the shamiana outside. "There will be around 1,300 devotees seated in the shamiana outside the Basilica," shared Fr Sunder Albuquerque, vice rector at the Basilica, with The Free Press Journal.

Bandra Fair 2025: Date and Location

Mumbai's iconic Bandra Fair, or Mount Mary Feast, for this year's edition will start on Sunday, September 14, 2025, and it will continue till Sunday, September 21, 2025, around the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount (St Mary Church) in Bandra West, Mumbai.

Things to explore at Bandra Fair 2025

Food and festivities

One of the biggest draws of the fair is its mouthwatering food stalls. From East Indian delicacies to Koli specials like choris pav, Calicut halwa, kala channa, kadio bodios, and the ever-popular petha, the lanes come alive with irresistible aromas. Don’t forget to pick up special varieties of halwa, available in multiple flavours, and other festive treats like chips, sweets, chakli, and namkeen.

Shopping streets

Apart from food, the fair is a paradise for shoppers. The stalls are packed with religious artefacts, idols, rosaries, photo frames, and cross pendants. For those who love trendy accessories, there are plenty of chains, rings, bracelets, and hair accessories at budget-friendly prices. These souvenirs perfectly capture the spirit of the fair.

Prayer, scenic view and more

More than just a religious gathering, the Mount Mary Feast and Fair is a celebration of Mumbai’s multicultural spirit. Beyond the food and festivities, don’t miss stopping at the Mount Mary Basilica to offer a prayer, where thousands of devotees gather during this centuries-old celebration. Perched on a scenic hilltop with sweeping views of the Arabian Sea, the basilica offers a peaceful and stunning backdrop for this beloved annual celebration.

Whether you’re going for the spiritual experience at the Mount Mary Church, the shopping spree, or simply to indulge in festive treats, Bandra Fair promises something for everyone.

Best time to visit Bandra Fair 2025

The fair is at its most magical during the evenings and nights, when the church and streets glow with lights. Since it begins this Sunday, expect large crowds on the opening day. For a smoother experience, plan your visit on weekdays, ideally in the evening, when the atmosphere is festive yet less overwhelming.

Mount Mary Fair, Bandra |

Best way to reach Bandra Fair

The easiest way is by taking a Mumbai local train to Bandra station. From there, hop into a shared auto (around ₹30) or a direct auto to Mount Mary Church. Alternatively, you can book a cab directly from your location, though be prepared for traffic near the fair area.

So, mark your calendars – because Bandra's streets are about to come alive with colour, culture, and community spirit!