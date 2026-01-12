National Youth Day: Tackling Modern Health Issues Naturally And Holistically With Ayurveda

A country can only succeed when its young people have a strong foundation to grow and focus on their mind, body, and soul. National Youth Day or Rashtriya Yuva Diwas is celebrated every year on January 12 to honour Swami Vivekananda, one of India’s greatest modern thinkers and a philosopher, who believed in the great potential of Indian youth and encouraged them to work towards a brighter future.

However, realising this potential requires more than just will; it requires vibrant physical and mental health.

The good thing is Ayurveda has answers in this regard. Let us focus on the growth of Indian youth by discussing the health issues affecting them, the Ayurvedic tips to aid them in becoming strong (mind, body, and soul), and the Patanjali products that support this goal.

Health Issues Affecting the Indian Youth

Today, the Indian youth face a plethora of health issues that will hamper their bright and healthy future. The most prominent one is nutrition. They face malnutrition and anaemia, along with overnutrition troubles like obesity.

They are dealing with non-communicable diseases like Type 1 diabetes, heart issues, hypertension, and cancers, apart from infectious diseases like TB. The increasing use of mobile devices and computers causes eyesight issues and a decline in attention span.

The Indian youth, these days, are falling prey to substance troubles, from tobacco consumption to hard drugs and alcohol. They are also facing issues related to mental health, from anxiety to depression, and suicidal inclinations.

All of this is happening due to troubles related to lifestyle choices like sedentary life and dietary mistakes, little to no exercise, hormonal troubles, and others. Ayurveda suggests making simple changes in lifestyle and dietary habits, including opting for Ayurvedic herbs and spices.

4 Ayurvedic Tips for Strong Mind, Body, and Soul

Diet: Include vegetables, fruits, millets, grains, dry fruits and nuts, and dairy suitable for Dosha and your requirements. Eat mindfully. Do not skip meals. Avoid sugary products, substances, alcohol, tobacco, and other harmful items. Consume warm water and herbal drinks. Patanjali Walnut Inshell (400 Gms) is high in antioxidants, omega-3, vitamin E, iron, magnesium, calcium, protein, and fibre. It is a brain and heart food. It helps with good sleep, digestion, managing weight, immunity, and energy.

Herbs and Spices: Amla is a great Ayurvedic option for Vitamin C and antioxidants. It helps with immunity, digestion, and good skin and hair. Brahmi is useful for the brain. It helps with good memory, focus, and soothing the nervous system. Ashwagandha provides energy, immunity, good sleep, and cognitive work. Tulsi helps provide immunity, boosts respiratory health, and manages blood sugar levels. Neem helps to detoxify the system along with purify blood, aid in absorbing nutrients, and provide iron. Shatavari helps the girls in balancing hormones and keeping reproductive health. Patanjali Nutrela Daily Active Capsule (22.5 Gms) has a balanced combination of 41 key nutrients. It helps with daily energy and immunity requirements, while helping the brain, bones, and heart stay healthy. It contains extracts of Ayurvedic herbs like Ginseng, Rose Hip, Ginkgo Biloba, Turmeric, Spinach, Green Tea, and several minerals.

Exercise: An active life helps keep the youth fit and fight any physical and mental trouble with ease. Opt for daily exercises like Yoga, brisk walking, swimming, or any game. Meditation also works for mental and emotional health. Post exercise, have Patanjali Nutrela Sports Whey Performance (Malai- Kulfi) (1 Kg and 2 Kg), which is useful for stamina, fast muscle recovery, and to lower any cramps or tiredness. It contains essential minerals, vitamins, nutrients, and ingredients like Rose Hip, Spinach, Hadjod, and Shitake Mushrooms.

Lifestyle: Making simple choices go a long way to keep the youth healthy in the mind, body, and soul. Ensure you have your regular seven to eight hours of sleep. Do not consume any food at least three hours before sleeping. Limit screen time otherwise and especially before sleeping. Pick up hobbies that help your mind and soul, along with keeping you engaged and away from digital options.

Celebrate National Youth Day or Rashtriya Yuva Diwas on January 12 by keeping an eye on your health, choosing Ayurveda for the same, including Patanjali products for good health, and remembering the thoughts of the spiritual leader, philosopher, and thinker, Swami Vivekananda for a brighter future.