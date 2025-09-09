 Bandra Fair 2025: Handy Guide To Traffic Diversions, Parking Rules For Those In & Around Mount Mary Church 
Bandra Fair 2025: Handy Guide To Traffic Diversions, Parking Rules For Those In & Around Mount Mary Church 

The restrictions will remain in place from September 14 to September 21, between 6:00 AM and 11:00 PM daily

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 01:43 PM IST
article-image

As thousands of devotees gear up to attend the annual Bandra Fair and celebrate the Feast of the Nativity of Mother Mary at Mount Mary Church, the Mumbai Police have rolled out detailed traffic arrangements to manage congestion in Bandra West. The restrictions will remain in place from September 14 to September 21, between 6:00 AM and 11:00 PM daily.

Why the restrictions are in place

Every year, the Mount Mary Basilica in Bandra witnesses lakhs of visitors from across India during this period. Following the religious festivities, the surrounding lanes come alive with the iconic Bandra Fair, attracting devotees, tourists, and locals. To ensure smooth traffic flow and the safety of pedestrians, special diversions and parking bans have been announced.

Indian Man Booed, Pushed Aside From Mic While Making A Speech At Anti-Immigration Protest In...
Roads closed or made one-way

Several key routes near the church will see closures or one-way restrictions:

Mount Mary Road: Completely shut for vehicles, except residents with official passes and emergency services.

Kane Road: Vehicles will only be allowed to move one-way from Mount Mary Road toward B.J. Road; entry from B.J. Road is blocked unless you have a local pass.

Pereira Road: Restricted to one-way traffic, moving east to west; no entry from B.J. Road.

St. John Baptista Road: Only accessible for pass holders, closed otherwise.

Carmel Church Junction (Chapel Road to Veronika Road): No right turn allowed for vehicles.

Parking and halting ban across multiple roads

Temporary no-parking and no-halting rules will apply on several stretches, except for quick passenger drop-off or pick-up. Affected roads include:

-Mount Mary Road

-Kane Road

-Pereira Road

-Chapel Road

-St. John Baptista Road

-St. Sebastian Road

-Mount Carmel Road

-Rebello Road

-Hill Road (between St. Paul’s Road and Mehboob Studio Junction)

-Dr. Peter Dias Road

-St. Paul Road

Tips for devotees and visitors

-Use public transport whenever possible, as personal vehicles may face heavy restrictions.

-Devotees are advised to plan their visit during non-peak hours to avoid overcrowding.

-Local residents should carry their entry passes at all times for hassle-free movement.

About the Bandra Fair

The Bandra Fair is one of Mumbai’s most celebrated cultural and religious gatherings, known not just for prayers and novenas but also for its vibrant stalls offering food, candles, wax figures, and souvenirs. The week-long event is a blend of devotion and festivity, drawing people of all faiths to Mount Mary Basilica.

