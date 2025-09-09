Indian Man Booed, Pushed Aside From Mic While Making A Speech At Anti-Immigration Protest In Australia

A video from Australia is gaining attention online after an Indian man was heckled while addressing an anti-immigration protest. The clip, shared on Instagram by the account @australian.guard, has quickly gone viral and sparked debate around immigration and multiculturalism.

Protester introduces Indian speaker amid boos

The footage begins with an Australian protester introducing the Indian man to the rally crowd. “Our next guest is a foreigner. He looks like a foreigner. And he said he wanted to speak,” the announcer says, prompting boos from the audience. He further adds that the man, like himself, had also become an Australian citizen.

Indian man defends his immigration journey

Taking the stage, the Indian man calmly addresses the hostility, acknowledging, “Yes, I am a brown man. Yes, I am an immigrant from India. I came here for the right reasons.” He emphasises that immigration should focus on contributing to society rather than demanding concessions, stating, “Immigration is about not taking but giving. Not demanding but respecting.”

He criticises what he describes as an “open-door policy,” arguing that some migrants refuse to assimilate and instead attempt to reshape Australian culture.

Speech interrupted by protester

Despite the growing boos, the man continues speaking until chaos erupts. An Australian protester suddenly storms forward, grabs the microphone, and heckles him mid-speech. The interruption sparks confusion on stage and cuts the Indian man’s remarks short.

Social media reactions

The viral clip has triggered mixed reactions online. While some praised the Indian speaker for his courage and composure in facing a hostile crowd, others criticised the way the protest was conducted. Immigration remains a polarising issue in Australia, where debates about cultural integration, border security, and national identity frequently make headlines.

Broader context

Australia has long been known as a multicultural society, with Indian migrants forming one of the fastest-growing communities in the country. However, anti-immigration rallies have been on the rise, often fueled by debates over job opportunities, housing, and cultural identity.

The incident captured in this viral video underscores the tensions around immigration policies and highlights the difficulties faced by individuals attempting to bridge divides in such heated environments.

The Free Press Journal cannot independently verify the authencity the incident. The video was shared on Instagram by @australian.guard