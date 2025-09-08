Mariah Carey Picks Up Her First VMA Wearing A $10 Million 'Rosée Éternelle' Necklace

It took more than three decades, but Mariah Carey finally has a VMA trophy to her name. The music icon made her MTV Video Music Awards debut back in 1989, yet it wasn’t until the 2025 VMAs that she received her very first honor. The milestone moment came as she accepted the prestigious Video Vanguard Award, celebrating her career of groundbreaking music videos and timeless hits.

A dazzling golden stage look

For her big night, Carey made sure the spotlight was firmly on her. She stepped onto the stage in a shimmering gold bodysuit with a daring plunging zipper front, exuding both glamour and confidence. The outfit was styled to perfection by Wilfredo Rosado, with placement by D’Orazio World.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The $1 Million necklace that stole the show

While the bodysuit sparkled under the lights, the true statement piece of the evening was around her neck. Carey wore LEVUMA’s “Rosée Éternelle” diamond necklace, valued at a jaw-dropping $10 million. The choker, boasting 204.38 carats of white diamonds, was painstakingly handcrafted in Antwerp over the course of 600 hours.

She completed the ensemble with matching diamond earrings from LEVUMA and a dazzling 72.15-carat bracelet from Etho Maria, proving once again that when it comes to red carpet jewelry, Mariah goes all out.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

A Career-Spanning Performance

The night wasn’t just about the award, it also marked Carey’s first VMAs performance in 20 years. Fans were treated to a spectacular medley of her career-defining hits, including “Heartbreaker,” “Honey,” and “Fantasy.” With her signature vocals and dazzling stage presence, she reminded the audience why she has remained a global superstar for more than three decades.

Mariah’s playful speech

During her acceptance speech, Carey couldn’t resist poking fun at how long it took MTV to recognize her. “What in the Sam Hill were you waiting for?” she joked, before softening the moment with, “I’m kidding.”

She went on to reflect on the role music videos have played in her artistry, saying, “Music videos are my way of life, mini movies, ways to visualise the fantasy of it all. And let’s be real, sometimes they’re just an excuse to bring the drama and do things I wouldn’t do in real life.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Cementing her legacy

With her first VMA finally in hand, Carey joins the ranks of icons who have received the Video Vanguard Award, a recognition previously given to artists like Beyoncé, Rihanna, and Missy Elliott. Between her show-stopping fashion, priceless diamonds, and unforgettable performance, Mariah Carey’s 2025 VMAs moment will go down as one of the ceremony’s most glamorous highlights.