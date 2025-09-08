 Rosé's Historic Moment To KATSEYE's First Win: K-Pop Took Over VMAs 2025 With Storm
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleRosé's Historic Moment To KATSEYE's First Win: K-Pop Took Over VMAs 2025 With Storm

Rosé's Historic Moment To KATSEYE's First Win: K-Pop Took Over VMAs 2025 With Storm

From historic firsts to glittering performances and red-carpet debuts, Korean artists didn’t just attend the VMAs; they owned them.

Aanchal ChaudharyUpdated: Monday, September 08, 2025, 06:00 PM IST
article-image
KATSEYE at VMAs 2025 | Image Credit: MTV VMAs

The MTV VMAs 2025 were not just about music’s biggest stars; they were about a cultural wave sweeping across the globe. And this year, that wave had a name — K-pop. From historic firsts to glittering performances and red-carpet debuts, Korean artists didn’t just attend the VMAs; they owned them.

Rosé makes history with Song of the Year

The highlight of the evening was Rosé of BLACKPINK making history as the first-ever Korean artist to win Song of the Year for her hit track APT. with Bruno Mars at the VMAs. Taking the stage in a shimmering butter-yellow Oscar de la Renta gown, Rosé’s elegance matched the weight of the moment.

Read Also
VMAs 2025 Red Carpet: Sabrina Carpenter, Rosé, Ariana Grande, Lady Gaga & Other A-Listers' Bold...
article-image

“I want to thank Bruno for believing in me and supporting me,” she expressed. Dedicating the award to her younger self, she added, “Twelve years later, I dedicate this award to my 16-year-old self who dreamed. To everyone who placed their dreams in me — you’ve put me here today.”

FPJ Shorts
Rosé's Historic Moment To KATSEYE's First Win: K-Pop Took Over VMAs 2025 With Storm
Rosé's Historic Moment To KATSEYE's First Win: K-Pop Took Over VMAs 2025 With Storm
HPSC TO And ATO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Re-Opens; Read Official Notice Here
HPSC TO And ATO Recruitment 2025: Registration Window Re-Opens; Read Official Notice Here
Should India Brace Up For Lower GDP Growth Rate? CEA Says No; Outlines Risks & Measures From Trump's Tariffs
Should India Brace Up For Lower GDP Growth Rate? CEA Says No; Outlines Risks & Measures From Trump's Tariffs
On Camera: Young Kid Does Not Shy Away As Snake Shows Up At Her Home In Australia; Uses Mop To Run It Off
On Camera: Young Kid Does Not Shy Away As Snake Shows Up At Her Home In Australia; Uses Mop To Run It Off

She also gave a heartfelt shoutout to Atlantic Records, The Black Label, and her BLACKPINK members: Lisa, Jisoo, and Jennie. It wasn’t just a personal milestone; it was a proud moment for all of K-pop.

Lisa breaks records with Best K-pop win

Rosé wasn’t the only one to write history; her member and Thai singer Lisa became the first K-pop soloist ever to win the Best K-pop award for her chart-topping single Born Again, featuring Doja Cat and RAYE.

Read Also
MTV VMAs 2025 FULL List Of Winners: Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande & Sabrina Carpenter Win Big
article-image

The win was even more special considering the fierce competition with BTS’ Jimin, Stray Kids, Aespa, and even her fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé were in the running. Lisa, though not present in person, accepted the honour with a heartfelt pre-recorded message, thanking fans for their love and unwavering support.

Adding to BLACKPINK’s dominance, the group also won Best Group, cementing their status as the undisputed queens of K-pop on the global stage.

KATSEYE’s debut and first VMAs award

New-gen girl group KATSEYE brought fresh energy to the VMAs with their red-carpet debut and walked away as winners. Their hit Touch won MTV Push Performance of the Year (January 2025), giving the rookie group their first-ever VMAs trophy.

Read Also
Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar & Other Bollywood Celebs Dazzle At Star-Studded Awards...
article-image

The six members, featuring Sophia Laforteza, Manon Bannerman, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, and Yoonchae Jeung, coordinated in Dolce & Gabbana black-and-pink ensembles, each reflecting their individuality while staying cohesive as a group.

They didn’t just pose; they performed. Their explosive pre-show set and on-stage performance of Gnarly had the audience on their feet, proving that KATSEYE is here to stay.

K-Pop Demon Hunters grace the red carpet

Adding to the night’s K-pop glamour, the trio behind Netflix’s record-breaking K-pop Demon Hunters, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, attended as presenters. Each carried a unique but edgy look that tied back to their animated film’s vibe.

Read Also
Mariah Carey Picks Up Her First VMA Wearing A $10 Million 'Rosée Éternelle' Necklace
article-image

Nuna stunned in a black puffer-meets-minidress combo, EJAE rocked sleek tailoring with a bandeau twist, and Ami owned the red carpet in a fringed miniskirt with a fuzzy burgundy wrap. The three later posed with KATSEYE, cementing a powerful snapshot of K-pop’s expanding global universe.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rosé's Historic Moment To KATSEYE's First Win: K-Pop Took Over VMAs 2025 With Storm

Rosé's Historic Moment To KATSEYE's First Win: K-Pop Took Over VMAs 2025 With Storm

Video Of Thai Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan In Mumbai Goes Viral: 'Divided By Borders, United By God'...

Video Of Thai Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan In Mumbai Goes Viral: 'Divided By Borders, United By God'...

Mariah Carey Picks Up Her First VMA Wearing A $10 Million 'Rosée Éternelle' Necklace

Mariah Carey Picks Up Her First VMA Wearing A $10 Million 'Rosée Éternelle' Necklace

A Month That Saw The Birth Of Many Legends

A Month That Saw The Birth Of Many Legends

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 8th, 2025, To Sep 14th, 2025, For All Zodiac...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Sep 8th, 2025, To Sep 14th, 2025, For All Zodiac...