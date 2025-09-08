Rosé's Historic Moment To KATSEYE's First Win: K-Pop Took Over VMAs 2025 With Storm

KATSEYE at VMAs 2025 | Image Credit: MTV VMAs

The MTV VMAs 2025 were not just about music’s biggest stars; they were about a cultural wave sweeping across the globe. And this year, that wave had a name — K-pop. From historic firsts to glittering performances and red-carpet debuts, Korean artists didn’t just attend the VMAs; they owned them.

Rosé makes history with Song of the Year

The highlight of the evening was Rosé of BLACKPINK making history as the first-ever Korean artist to win Song of the Year for her hit track APT. with Bruno Mars at the VMAs. Taking the stage in a shimmering butter-yellow Oscar de la Renta gown, Rosé’s elegance matched the weight of the moment.

“I want to thank Bruno for believing in me and supporting me,” she expressed. Dedicating the award to her younger self, she added, “Twelve years later, I dedicate this award to my 16-year-old self who dreamed. To everyone who placed their dreams in me — you’ve put me here today.”

She also gave a heartfelt shoutout to Atlantic Records, The Black Label, and her BLACKPINK members: Lisa, Jisoo, and Jennie. It wasn’t just a personal milestone; it was a proud moment for all of K-pop.

Lisa breaks records with Best K-pop win

Rosé wasn’t the only one to write history; her member and Thai singer Lisa became the first K-pop soloist ever to win the Best K-pop award for her chart-topping single Born Again, featuring Doja Cat and RAYE.

The win was even more special considering the fierce competition with BTS’ Jimin, Stray Kids, Aespa, and even her fellow BLACKPINK member Rosé were in the running. Lisa, though not present in person, accepted the honour with a heartfelt pre-recorded message, thanking fans for their love and unwavering support.

Adding to BLACKPINK’s dominance, the group also won Best Group, cementing their status as the undisputed queens of K-pop on the global stage.

KATSEYE’s debut and first VMAs award

New-gen girl group KATSEYE brought fresh energy to the VMAs with their red-carpet debut and walked away as winners. Their hit Touch won MTV Push Performance of the Year (January 2025), giving the rookie group their first-ever VMAs trophy.

The six members, featuring Sophia Laforteza, Manon Bannerman, Daniela Avanzini, Lara Raj, Megan Skiendiel, and Yoonchae Jeung, coordinated in Dolce & Gabbana black-and-pink ensembles, each reflecting their individuality while staying cohesive as a group.

They didn’t just pose; they performed. Their explosive pre-show set and on-stage performance of Gnarly had the audience on their feet, proving that KATSEYE is here to stay.

K-Pop Demon Hunters grace the red carpet

Adding to the night’s K-pop glamour, the trio behind Netflix’s record-breaking K-pop Demon Hunters, EJAE, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami, attended as presenters. Each carried a unique but edgy look that tied back to their animated film’s vibe.

Nuna stunned in a black puffer-meets-minidress combo, EJAE rocked sleek tailoring with a bandeau twist, and Ami owned the red carpet in a fringed miniskirt with a fuzzy burgundy wrap. The three later posed with KATSEYE, cementing a powerful snapshot of K-pop’s expanding global universe.