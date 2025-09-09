 This Is No 'Average Jaat Mummy': Watch Haryana Man's Mom Skillfully Racing Past Him In A Porsche
This Is No 'Average Jaat Mummy': Watch Haryana Man's Mom Skillfully Racing Past Him In A Porsche

Captioned “avg JAavg JAAT mummy,” the video showcases Ashish’s mother overtaking him in style

Amisha Shirgave
Updated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 01:38 PM IST
Social media often surprises us with unique moments that strike a chord with millions, and this week, a video from Haryana has taken the internet by storm. Ashish Chahal, a young man from the state, posted a clip on Instagram featuring his mother confidently driving a Porsche and racing past him. What made the video stand out was not just the luxury car, but the playful and family dynamic captured in just a few seconds.

The clip that won millions of hearts

Captioned “avg JAavg JAAT mummy,” the video showcases Ashish’s mother overtaking him in style. The phrase itself, combining humor with pride, resonated strongly with viewers, quickly making it a trending topic. The video has now amassed over 40 million views on Instagram, proving that authentic, relatable family content often travels further than the most polished productions.

Netizens applaud 'Racer Mummy'

This Is No 'Average Jaat Mummy': Watch Haryana Man's Mom Skillfully Racing Past Him In A Porsche
This Is No 'Average Jaat Mummy': Watch Haryana Man's Mom Skillfully Racing Past Him In A Porsche
Nepal Gen Z Protest Day 2: Videos Show Agitators Setting President Ram Chandra Poudel & PM KP Oli's Houses On Fire
Nepal Gen Z Protest Day 2: Videos Show Agitators Setting President Ram Chandra Poudel & PM KP Oli's Houses On Fire
Young Indian Professionals Are Prioritising Savings, Investments, & Debt Repayment Over Discretionary Spending: Naukri Research Report
Young Indian Professionals Are Prioritising Savings, Investments, & Debt Repayment Over Discretionary Spending: Naukri Research Report
Andhra Pradesh: Knife-Wielding MTech Student Arrested For Stabbing IIIT Nuzvid Professor Over Practical Exam Denial
Andhra Pradesh: Knife-Wielding MTech Student Arrested For Stabbing IIIT Nuzvid Professor Over Practical Exam Denial

Beyond the thrill of a Porsche speeding by, audiences loved the genuine mother-son bond on display. The video broke stereotypes by showing a mother behind the wheel of a sports car, something not often associated with traditional Indian households. Many viewers celebrated the confidence and joy of Ashish’s mother, with comments praising her spirit and applauding Ashish for highlighting it.

One user commented, "Aunty Rocks Choora Shocked". Another user said, "Coolest mom ever".

Many users appreciated the mother's driving skills while some called her a super mom.

A viral symbol of pride and fun

What began as a lighthearted Instagram post has become a viral sensation, turning “Jaat mummy” into a buzzword online. It reflects a growing trend where moments rooted in family, culture, and humor resonate more deeply than staged content. For Ashish and his mother, this viral clip is more than just about speed, it’s about showcasing love, pride, and a touch of Haryana’s fearless spirit to the world.

The Free Press Journal cannot independently verify the authencity the incident. The video was shared on Instagram by @triplezerothreee

