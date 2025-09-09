Did Doja Cat Literally EAT Her MAC Lipstick On The Vmas Red Carpet?

Doja Cat has a knack for keeping the spotlight on her, and at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025, she delivered yet another unforgettable moment. While posing for cameras, the rapper casually pulled out a tube of vibrant red lipstick, touched up her pout, and then stunned everyone by taking a dramatic bite out of it. Fans immediately erupted online, was she really eating makeup?

The truth came later: Doja Cat wasn’t chewing on a cosmetic product at all. Instead, the “lipstick” was an edible chocolate replica, crafted with incredible detail by world-renowned pastry chef Amaury Guichon.

The lipstick was actually chocolate art

The edible lipstick wasn’t just any prop. Guichon, famous for making hyper-realistic chocolate sculptures, designed the piece to look identical to MAC Cosmetics’ Lady Danger lipstick, the shade Doja Cat was wearing that night. From the sleek black case to the engraved logo, every detail was carefully recreated. Inside, the “lipstick bullet” was molded from rich red chocolate with a smooth caramel center, making it a delicious illusion.

This edible creation tied seamlessly into the announcement of Doja Cat’s new role as global ambassador for MAC, proving that performance art, marketing, and culinary innovation can collide in unforgettable ways. In a video shared by MAC cosmetics, Guichon can be seen showing the process of making the Lady Danger lipstick using caramel and edible chocolate.

Who is Amaury Guichon?

For those unfamiliar, Amaury Guichon is a Swiss–French pastry chef celebrated as one of the greatest chocolate artists in the world. Born in 1991, he trained at prestigious culinary schools in France before gaining fame for his eye-popping chocolate sculptures. His works range from life-size giraffes and motorcycles to delicate everyday objects like clocks and violins, all entirely edible.

Guichon co-founded the Pastry Academy in Las Vegas, where he mentors future pastry chefs, and his Netflix series School of Chocolate further catapulted him to global fame. On social media, his jaw-dropping chocolate creations regularly rack up millions of views, earning him the nickname “The Chocolate Guy.”

Why the stunt worked

Doja Cat’s chocolate lipstick wasn’t just a quirky gimmick. It was a marketing masterstroke, fusing pop culture with pastry art. The collaboration highlighted Guichon’s extraordinary craftsmanship while giving MAC’s iconic Lady Danger lipstick the kind of publicity money can’t buy.

By biting into chocolate disguised as makeup, Doja Cat once again blurred the lines between reality and performance, leaving both beauty fans and food lovers equally enchanted.