 Did Doja Cat Literally EAT Her MAC Lipstick On The Vmas Red Carpet?
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleDid Doja Cat Literally EAT Her MAC Lipstick On The Vmas Red Carpet?

Did Doja Cat Literally EAT Her MAC Lipstick On The Vmas Red Carpet?

While posing for cameras, the rapper casually pulled out a tube of vibrant red lipstick, touched up her pout, and then stunned everyone by taking a dramatic bite out of it

Amisha ShirgaveUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 04:52 PM IST
article-image

Doja Cat has a knack for keeping the spotlight on her, and at the MTV Video Music Awards 2025, she delivered yet another unforgettable moment. While posing for cameras, the rapper casually pulled out a tube of vibrant red lipstick, touched up her pout, and then stunned everyone by taking a dramatic bite out of it. Fans immediately erupted online, was she really eating makeup?

The truth came later: Doja Cat wasn’t chewing on a cosmetic product at all. Instead, the “lipstick” was an edible chocolate replica, crafted with incredible detail by world-renowned pastry chef Amaury Guichon.

The lipstick was actually chocolate art

The edible lipstick wasn’t just any prop. Guichon, famous for making hyper-realistic chocolate sculptures, designed the piece to look identical to MAC Cosmetics’ Lady Danger lipstick, the shade Doja Cat was wearing that night. From the sleek black case to the engraved logo, every detail was carefully recreated. Inside, the “lipstick bullet” was molded from rich red chocolate with a smooth caramel center, making it a delicious illusion.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Gets First Large-Scale EV Charging Hub By Tata Power & Tata Motors On World EV Day
Mumbai Gets First Large-Scale EV Charging Hub By Tata Power & Tata Motors On World EV Day
Did Doja Cat Literally EAT Her MAC Lipstick On The Vmas Red Carpet?
Did Doja Cat Literally EAT Her MAC Lipstick On The Vmas Red Carpet?
Tanishaa Mukerji Reveals She Was More 'Heartbroken' After Breakup With Uday Chopra Than With Armaan Kohli: 'We Were Very Close'
Tanishaa Mukerji Reveals She Was More 'Heartbroken' After Breakup With Uday Chopra Than With Armaan Kohli: 'We Were Very Close'
Gujarat: Over 20,000 Youth Placed Through 119 Job Fairs In Ahmedabad In 2 Years
Gujarat: Over 20,000 Youth Placed Through 119 Job Fairs In Ahmedabad In 2 Years

This edible creation tied seamlessly into the announcement of Doja Cat’s new role as global ambassador for MAC, proving that performance art, marketing, and culinary innovation can collide in unforgettable ways. In a video shared by MAC cosmetics, Guichon can be seen showing the process of making the Lady Danger lipstick using caramel and edible chocolate.

Who is Amaury Guichon?

For those unfamiliar, Amaury Guichon is a Swiss–French pastry chef celebrated as one of the greatest chocolate artists in the world. Born in 1991, he trained at prestigious culinary schools in France before gaining fame for his eye-popping chocolate sculptures. His works range from life-size giraffes and motorcycles to delicate everyday objects like clocks and violins, all entirely edible.

Guichon co-founded the Pastry Academy in Las Vegas, where he mentors future pastry chefs, and his Netflix series School of Chocolate further catapulted him to global fame. On social media, his jaw-dropping chocolate creations regularly rack up millions of views, earning him the nickname “The Chocolate Guy.”

Why the stunt worked

Doja Cat’s chocolate lipstick wasn’t just a quirky gimmick. It was a marketing masterstroke, fusing pop culture with pastry art. The collaboration highlighted Guichon’s extraordinary craftsmanship while giving MAC’s iconic Lady Danger lipstick the kind of publicity money can’t buy.

By biting into chocolate disguised as makeup, Doja Cat once again blurred the lines between reality and performance, leaving both beauty fans and food lovers equally enchanted.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Did Doja Cat Literally EAT Her MAC Lipstick On The Vmas Red Carpet?

Did Doja Cat Literally EAT Her MAC Lipstick On The Vmas Red Carpet?

Losing Too Much Weight Initially Is 'Dangerous'! Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Divekar Tells You The...

Losing Too Much Weight Initially Is 'Dangerous'! Celebrity Nutritionist Rujuta Divekar Tells You The...

This Is No 'Average Jaat Mummy': Watch Haryana Man's Mom Skillfully Racing Past Him In A Porsche

This Is No 'Average Jaat Mummy': Watch Haryana Man's Mom Skillfully Racing Past Him In A Porsche

Bandra Fair 2025: Handy Guide To Traffic Diversions, Parking Rules For Those In & Around Mount...

Bandra Fair 2025: Handy Guide To Traffic Diversions, Parking Rules For Those In & Around Mount...

₹6000 For Every 0.5 Kg Lost: How This Chinese Company Is Redefining Corporate Wellness Through...

₹6000 For Every 0.5 Kg Lost: How This Chinese Company Is Redefining Corporate Wellness Through...