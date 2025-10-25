Anti-Vaxxers Are On The Rise In The West — Here’s Why India Must Not Make The Same Mistake

Medical advances have saved millions of lives. Vaccines are one of the most important tools we have to fight deadly diseases. However, in the West, especially in the US, more people are refusing vaccines because they believe they cause health problems. This trend is worrying, and it's important for India to understand why we should not follow this example if we want to keep our country healthy.

Western Issue

Dr Vibhor Borkar, Director, Paediatric Gastroenterology, Hepatology and Transplant Medicine, Gleneagles Hospital, Parel, Mumbai, calls the rise of Western anti-vaxxers a complex issue. “Their vaccination programs have been so successful for so long that most young parents have never seen a case of polio, measles, diphtheria, or tetanus. When a disease is invisible, the fear of the disease fades, and the perceived risk of the vaccine itself can feel larger than the risk of the illness. The diseases against which the vaccines are produced either have high mortality or leave a lifelong disability. Another issue is misinformation and the digital age. A single, emotionally charged story linking a vaccine to a health issue can spread faster than facts. It’s easy to find alarming anecdotes online, but very difficult to sift through complex scientific data.”

He thinks there is a growing distrust in large institutions in the West like pharmaceutical companies and government health bodies. “Also, a trend towards ‘all things natural’ has led some parents to believe that getting the disease itself is a better way to build immunity. This is a dangerous gamble.”

Dr Zinal Unadkat Shah, Lactation Consultant and Paediatrician, also considers the low perceived risk as one of the reasons behind the rise. “There is also the pandemic fallout and changing rules. COVID-19 vaccine debates, evolving guidance, and targeted anti-vaccine campaigns have increased general hesitancy toward routine childhood vaccines as well.”

Impact in India

Dr Shah explains that while India has been more resilient thanks to strong immunization programs and government efforts, some hesitancy still exists. “India has made progress, like reducing the number of unvaccinated children and expanding coverage through programs like Mission Indradhanush. These achievements help protect us, but if vaccine rates drop in certain areas or diseases are brought in from outside, outbreaks could still happen.”

Dr Borkar has noticed this in his city practice, where more parents are asking detailed and sometimes anxious questions about vaccine schedules. Many of them get their information from the internet or WhatsApp groups. “However, India’s situation is very different. Our collective memory is much fresher. Many of our parents and grandparents remember the devastation caused by polio, which left thousands of children permanently paralyzed. We saw the success of the Pulse Polio campaign that eradicated this crippling disease from our country in 2014. This is a living, powerful testament to the power of vaccines. Unlike the West, cases of measles, chickenpox, and whooping cough still occur in various parts of India. As doctors, we still treat children suffering from these diseases, and we see how much more severe they are compared to the mild, temporary side effects of a vaccine. So, while the discussion and misinformation are trickling in, the ground reality in India still strongly favours vaccination. We must not let this trend take root.”

Not to be followed

Dr. P. Venkata Krishnan, Senior Consultant, Internal Medicine, Artemis Hospitals, believes that following the West regarding their anti-vaccine trend is detrimental due to our health problems being different and vaccines still being important in protecting against life-threatening illnesses. “Vaccination protects kids as they grow up, keeping them from getting sick and possibly becoming disabled. If parents don’t want to vaccinate their kids, diseases like polio, measles, or diphtheria could come back and put their health at risk. Adults are also at risk because outbreaks can spread from one community to another.”

“The consequences for our children and our society would be catastrophic,” reveals Dr Borkar. “In 1990, under five-years deaths were 126 children in 1000 live births. In 2022 as per NFHS -5 data, this death rate is 31 per 1000 live births. Similarly infant death rate was 80 in 1000 liver birth rate, and now it is 27 per liver births in 2021. Our children would be at high risk of measles, polio, Diphtheria, and rotavirus. And, it affects adults too. Vaccines like the MMR (Measles, Mumps, Rubella) aren’t just for childhood. Rubella in a pregnant woman can cause devastating birth defects in her unborn baby. When enough people are vaccinated, the virus can’t circulate, protecting those who are most vulnerable. If vaccination rates fall, these adults are at direct risk. In India, as the average lifespan is increasing, we should also focus on adult vaccination programs. The infectious diseases affect mainly the extremes of ages. So, as we vaccinate the infants, we should also vaccinate adults.”

He considers eradicating a disease as a monumental achievement. “Re-introducing it would be a tragic step backwards, undoing decades of hard work by healthcare workers and the government. It would also place an unbearable strain on our healthcare system.”

According to Dr Shah, herd immunity matters in such things. “Diseases like measles require very high vaccine coverage (often above 90–95%) to prevent outbreaks. Any dip in coverage can cause rapid spread, especially affect children and lead to complications like pneumonia, or even death. Following a hesitancy trend would put both children’s health and overall public health at serious risk.”

Tips to follow

Dr Shah wants parents to talk to paediatricians or family doctors regarding risks, benefits, brands, evidence, and timing before deciding. “Their advice should be your primary source. Ask specific questions like “What are the benefits for my child?”, “What side effects should I expect?”, or “What signs should I watch for after the shot?”. Clinicians are trained to answer these calmly and clearly. You should understand normal reactions vs. serious events. Most reactions (like mild fever or sore arm) are normal. Serious adverse events are extremely rare, and monitoring systems like AEFI surveillance exist to detect them.”

She also focuses on worries around myths. Parents can also clarify safety. They can discuss the ingredients in the vaccines and ask details about them, the dosages, etc. “If you delay, plan a catch-up schedule with your doctor. Missing doses reduces protection. Maintain physical or digital vaccine records and use school or clinic reminders for boosters.”

Dr Krishnan wants parents to follow the vaccination schedule recommended by trusted health authorities and keep an up-to-date record. “It is important to get medical information from trusted sources, not social media or sites that aren't verified. If you have any doubts, don’t listen to what other people say. Instead, talk to a qualified healthcare professional. Vaccines go through a lot of tests to make sure they are safe and protect against diseases that used to harm a lot of people.”

Choosing to vaccinate helps build a healthier future for everyone. By following this positive path, we can protect our society for years to come.