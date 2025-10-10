World Mental Health 2025: Simple Tips For Healthy Mind

Canva

A good life is more than just good physical health. It also includes your mental health. However, as the world is changing, it is impacting mental health in a negative way. Today, we see our mental health being impacted by present-day stress and other issues.

World Mental Health Day, observed on October 10, focuses on creating awareness and support for the social stigma related to mental health issues. Let us discuss the mental health issues faced by Indians these days, simple Ayurvedic tips to deal with mental health, and Patanjali products for the same.

Mental Health Issues Indians Face

Recently, more people in India are experiencing mental health problems. Many do not get help because of stigma, lack of awareness, financial difficulties, or limited access to support. These challenges can also affect their productivity.

The issues include depression, suicidal tendencies, substance abuse, stress due to work and education, anxiety, and others. As per reports, India is 61st in mental well-being, while being 126th in the World Happiness Index.

Ayurveda teaches that true well-being comes from balancing the body, mind, and soul. It recognizes that the mind and body are closely connected. Mental health problems can affect the body, and physical illness can also impact how we feel mentally.

Ayurveda looks for the root causes of mental health issues and offers personalized treatments to help. Here are some Ayurvedic tips and Patanjali products that may support your mental well-being.

4 Ayurvedic Tips to Manage Mental Health

Self-care: It is essential to practice self-care that brings happiness and boosts mental health. Opt for meditation, good sleep, and hobbies that benefit your mind.

Diet: Your dietary habits also impact mental health. Opt for a personalised diet suited to your dosha. Choose fresh, seasonal food over processed and unhealthy options. Stay hydrated.

Exercise: Your physical well-being leads to mental one, too, since good health is interlinked to a good mind. Yoga, with its holistic asanas, promotes good physical and mental health.

Herbs: Herbs manage mental well-being and related issues. Include herbs like Ashwagandha, Bhringaraj, Brahmi, Tulsi, Turmeric, Gotu Kola, Shankhapushpi, and Lemon Balm.

And it is here that Patanjali comes into the picture with its Ayurvedic medicines and products to handle mental health pressures. Patanjali Divya Medha Vati Extra Power (20 Gms) is a great option to deal with brain-related issues like depression and insomnia, and boost your sleep. It contains Shankhapushpi, Brahmi, Ashwagandha, and other important Ayurvedic herbs.

If you want to boost your brain power while dealing with brain-related health issues, choose Divya Neurogrit Gold 20 N (200 Gms). Apart from helping to manage the brain nerves, it also aids in cooling the digestive system and boosts physical health.

Understand the way World Mental Health Day on October 10 changes the way we look at mental health and discover Ayurvedic solutions for the same. Patanjali is always there to aid in this regard.