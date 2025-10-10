Karwa Chauth 2025: Shilpa To Deepika, B-Town Inspired Red Saree Looks

By: Rahul M | October 10, 2025
Karwa Chauth 2025 is being observed on October 10. Here are Bollywood celeb-inspired red saree looks for the Karwa Chauth glam:
Shilpa Shetty's plain red saree featuring stunning border and paired with a halter-neck blouse is a simple yet elegant pick
Exude Katrina Kaif's minimal elegance in a red six-yard adorned with intricate gold embellishments and motifs
Deepika Padukone's heavily embroidered and embellished saree will give you the luxurious Karwa Chauth look effortlessly
Shraddha Kapoor's satin saree is comfortable and low-effort fashion ideal for a traditional look at festive occasions
Next, Janhvi Kapoor's red organza saree is a trendy choice for many women. You can style it with a contrasting blouse for a regal appearance
You can also play around with draping style for a more modern yet ethnic look for this year's Karwa Chauth celebration
Thanks For Reading!