 How To Correctly Pronounce María Corina Machado? The Nobel Peace Prize 2025 Winner's Name
Machado’s name reflects her Venezuelan heritage, clear vowels, gentle consonants, and consistent stress on middle syllables

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 06:23 PM IST
Maria Corina Machado, the Venezuelan opposition leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate, has captured global attention for her fearless pursuit of democracy. Yet, as her name dominates international headlines, many outside Latin America are unsure how to pronounce it correctly. Here’s a simple guide to help you say her name the way Venezuelans do, with authenticity and respect.

Breaking down the name

Machado’s full name, Maria Corina Machado, follows traditional Spanish pronunciation. It’s spoken as:

[mah-REE-ah koh-REE-nah mah-CHAH-doh]

Let’s look at each part:

-María (mah-REE-ah) – The stress falls on the second syllable, “REE.” The “r” is lightly rolled, and the “a” sounds like the “a” in father.

-Corina (koh-REE-nah) – Again, the emphasis is on the middle syllable, “REE.” The “o” is open, like in hot, and the “i” is pronounced as a long “ee.”

-Machado (mah-CHAH-doh) – The strongest emphasis comes on “CHAH.” The “ch” sounds like the “ch” in church, and the “doh” ends softly.

Cultural and linguistic roots

Spanish pronunciation tends to be rhythmic and vowel-heavy, making it sound melodic. Machado’s name reflects her Venezuelan heritage, clear vowels, gentle consonants, and consistent stress on middle syllables.

Common mispronunciations

English speakers often flatten the vowels or shift stress to the first syllable, saying “MA-ree-ah” or “MA-cha-do.” To sound natural, keep the flow smooth and emphasize the second syllable in each word. In India, Machado can also be mispronounced as 'Machado', which translates to 'kill it' in Bombay slang.

Say it slowly at first: mah-REE-ah koh-REE-nah mah-CHAH-doh. Once you get comfortable, let the syllables roll together. It’s not just pronunciation, it’s a mark of respect for a woman whose voice symbolizes courage and democracy.

