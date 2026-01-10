 Priyanka Chopra To Present Award At 83rd Golden Globes: Where To Watch & When In India
The 83rd Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 11, 2026, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Priyanka Chopra Jonas will present an award, exciting Indian fans. Hosted by Nikki Glaser, the ceremony airs on CBS and Paramount+ in the US, while Indian viewers can watch it live on Lionsgate Play on January 12 morning.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra To Present Award At 83rd Golden Globes: Where To Watch & When In India | Instagram @GoldenGlobes

The 83rd Golden Globe Awards are all set to take place on January 11, 2026, at the iconic Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, marking the official kickoff of the global awards season. Celebrating the best in film and television from the past year, the prestigious ceremony promises a night of glamour, powerful speeches, and pop-culture moments.

Adding to the excitement for Indian audiences, Priyanka Chopra Jonas has been announced as one of the award presenters this year. The global star will share the stage with an illustrious lineup of international celebrities, reinforcing her strong presence in Hollywood and her growing influence on the global entertainment stage. Her appearance is being widely celebrated by fans, who see it as yet another milestone in her international journey.

Who are the presenters & hosts this year?

The 2026 Golden Globes will also feature a diverse mix of presenters and performers from across the world, reflecting the ceremony’s increasing global outlook. Comedian Nikki Glaser returns as the host for the second consecutive year and is expected to bring her sharp humour and candid style to the evening.

Where to watch?

For viewers in the United States, the awards will be broadcast live on CBS, with streaming available on Paramount+. Indian audiences can catch the live telecast on Lionsgate Play, with the ceremony airing early morning on January 12, starting at approximately 6:30 am IST.

With major films and television shows competing for top honours, the Golden Globes 2026 are shaping up to be a high-profile celebration of storytelling, performance, and creative excellence. Priyanka Chopra’s role as a presenter adds a special moment for Indian viewers, making this year’s ceremony even more unmissable.

