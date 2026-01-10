Nupoor Sanon & Stebin Ben's Luxurious Destination Wedding Venue in Rajasthan; Check Out Inside Pics Of Fairmont Udaipur Palace

By: Rutunjay Dole | January 10, 2026
Actress Nupoor Sanon & singer Stebin Ben are all set to tie knot at the luxurious Fairmont Palace in Udaipur, Rajasthan.
According to reports, Bollywood star Kriti Sanon's sister will marry in this palacial setting at Fairmont Palace.
Fairmont Udaipur Palace nestled amidst the verdant Aravalli Hills is a hilltop palace that evokes Rajasthan’s heritage.
A home to 327 beautifully designed rooms and suites, this palace also has multiple dining venues, spa and gardens.
Fairmont Udaipur Palace is a luxurious address that gracefully combines the glories of the past with modern-day comforts.
The countdown to Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben’s wedding is officially on, and the festivities are in full swing with the couple set to marry on January 11.
Their three-day festivities began on January 9, and inside glimpses from the sangeet and haldi ceremonies are already winning hearts online.