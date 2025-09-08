Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar & Other Bollywood Celebs Dazzle At Star-Studded Awards Night In Mumbai

Bollywood celebs at awards night in Mumbai | All images courtesy: Varinder Chawla

When it comes to Bollywood red carpets, drama, sparkle, and head-turning moments are always expected, and the Filmfare Glamour and Style Awards 2025 in Mumbai was no exception. The night saw a mix of old-school glam, experimental couture, and playful silhouettes, with stars serving looks after looks. Take a look:

Ananya Panday

Gen-Z fame Ananya Panday went full shimmer queen in a champagne-gold, body-hugging gown by Krésha Bajaj. The risqué couture featured bold cutouts along the bodice, complemented with a sleek diamond choker. With her signature glowing glam and slicked-back hair, Ananya was the true showstopper at the gala night.

Karan Johar

True to form, Karan Johar turned the red carpet into his runway. The filmmaker opted for an Amit Aggarwal sculpted suit paired with a black beaded choker and his staple glasses, proving once again that his personal style is about pushing boundaries while staying unapologetically luxe.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia made a fiery entrance in a halter-neck textured crimson gown from the shelves of fashion label Kristina Fidelskaya. Ditching accessories, she let the statement dress shine on its own.

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Nadaaniyan star Ibrahim Ali Khan kept it classic with a tailored suit featuring broad lapels and a tie, nodding to a boardroom-meets-ballroom aesthetic. While neat and polished, the look leaned more toward a formal vibe than red-carpet glamour.

Malaika Arora

Always a showstopper, Malaika Arora grabbed eyeballs in a white floral pencil dress by Keira Tong. What elevated the otherwise minimalist palette was the bodice, adorned with 3D floral appliqués and sculptural roses, lending the outfit a whimsical, couture-like finish.

Vijay Varma

Vijay Varma played it safe in a timeless black blazer detailed with white embellishments. The blazer was worn over a crisp white shirt and a pair of black trousers.

Nitanshi Goel

Rising star Nitanshi Goel stunned in a custom Gauri & Nainika floral red gown, complete with a strapless bodice and dramatic floral motifs. Her dainty necklace and matching earrings tied the look together effortlessly.

Siddhant Chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi broke away from black with a tan leather jacket, golden satin shirt, and brown trousers. Oozing retro luxe, the look had vacation-night energy that felt refreshing on a red carpet usually dominated by monochromes.

Alaya F

Alaya F brought elegant drama in an off-shoulder black gown with sculptural 3D flowers blooming along the hemline. A sleek choker rounded off the look, striking a balance between edgy and graceful.

Ishaan Khatter

Ishaan Khatter exuded chic and sophistication in a navy-blue hued pinstriped suit. The actor completed the look with some silver accessories and sleek, black shoes.