Ananya Panday Vs Natasha Poonawalla: Who Nailed Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's Bejewelled Pearl Mini Dress?

Ananya Panday & Natasha Poonawalla in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's pearl mini dress |

Some outfits aren't just clothes, they're fashion moments. And, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla’s iconic pearl-encrusted mini dress is one such couture creation. The ensemble features a sculpted mini silhouette, completely covered in layers of hand-embroidered pearls that give it a textured, jewel-like surface. The fitted bodice hugs the frame, while the structured shoulders and clean lines add drama to the look.

And while the dress itself is a showstopper, it’s the styling that makes all the difference. Two very different fashion personalities, Ananya Panday and Natasha Poonawalla, wore this masterpiece a year apart, proving just how versatile one creation can be. But the real question arises: who wore it better?

Ananya Panday’s minimal yet chic glam

Last night in Mumbai, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday put her own Gen-Z twist on the pearl dress with a fresh, minimal-glam approach. Letting the intricate detailing of the dress take center stage, she styled it with shiny, dangling diamond earrings, a dainty diamond stud above, and a stack of pearl bracelets. Completing the look were delicate, diamond-embellished heels that added just the right amount of sparkle.

Her makeup was soft and clean with a dewy skin, smoky eyes, blushed cheeks, and glossy lips. For the hair, the actress went with a slicked-back bun, polished but unfussy, complementing the clean lines of the mini. The result was chic, modern, and completely in tune with Ananya's red-carpet charm.

Natasha Poonawalla's high-octane drama

Businesswoman Natasha Poonawalla, on the other hand, first debuted the pearl creation during Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand pre-wedding festivities last year. Known for her bold, avant-garde choices, Natasha dialed up the drama.

Natasha accentuated her look with a pair of statement ear cuffs and pearl-adorned heels, oozing similar vibes to the mini dress. Her makeup featured a luminous base, sculpted cheekbones, mascara-laden lashes, and nude lips. Natasha's hair was sleek and sharp, pulled back into a bun to give the ensemble its own spotlight.

So, who nailed it?

Though Ananya Panday and Natasha Poonawalla brought their own personalities to the pearl-embellished dress, their styling choices followed a similar thread: clean, pulled-back hair, radiant makeup, and a spotlight on the dress itself.