Ananya Panday Rocks ₹50,000 Safari-Printed Co-ord Set With Royal Oak Frosted Gold Watch

Gen-Z fame Ananya Panday is no stranger to making heads turn with her statement-making fashion. This time, the Bollywood actress brought safari-inspired glamour to the city while attending Airbnb’s first original experience in India. Ditching flashy couture gowns, she leaned into demure elegance, which proved how muted prints and statement accessories can redefine luxury.

Take a look:

Ananya's safari-inspired ensemble

For the event, Ananya rocked a chic co-ord set straight off the racks of fashion label Montsand. The co-ord featured a corset-style bustier top paired with a matching A-line skirt. The real star of her ensemble was the intricate prints, featuring a safari motif in earthy beige and sage tones, reminiscent of the French toile de Jouy technique with delicate, storybook-like illustrations.

The corset-inspired top was detailed with slender straps, a front button-down, and a soft flare at the waist. Meanwhile, the skirt came with a high-waisted, mid-calf grazing and discreet pockets.

The look may have seemed effortlessly chic, but it came with a luxe price tag. Ananya’s Montsand Safari-print bustier top is priced at $295 (around Rs 25,686), while the matching high-waisted A-line skirt costs $275 (around Rs 23,944). Together, the coordinated set totals nearly Rs 50,000.

The real showstopper: Royal Oak Frosted Gold Watch

While her co-ord gave us safari fairytale vibes, it was Ananya’s wrist game that truly stole the spotlight. She wore the Royal Oak Frosted Gold Watch, a glittering 37 mm beauty from Audemars Piguet. As per the brand's website, it is crafted in hammered 18-carat yellow gold with a smoked sunburst dial, sapphire crystal caseback, and a meticulously finished bracelet.

Keeping her accessories subtle with dainty earrings and a few rings, Ananya let the ensemble and her watch shine. Her beauty look was equally fresh with luminous skin, peachy cheeks, nude lips and a sleek updo with soft strands framing her face.