Shilpa Shetty, Raveena Tandon, Mira Kapoor & Geeta Basra Dazzle At Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth 2025 Celebration

Sunita Kapoor's Karwa Chauth 2025 Celebration | All images by Varinder Chawla

Every year, Anil Kapoor’s wife Sunita Kapoor’s Karwa Chauth bash becomes the star-studded celebration in Mumbai, and 2025 was no different. The glamorous evening, hosted at the Kapoors’ residence, saw Bollywood’s leading ladies step out in their festive best, blending tradition with unmistakable style.

Shilpa Shetty

Always one to reinvent festive fashion, Shilpa Shetty ditched the usual saree route this year and opted for a breathtaking red Anarkali paired with a contrasting white ghaghra. The ensemble featured intricate embroidery and delicate embellishments that shimmered with every move. She completed her look with statement jewellery, layers of necklaces, stacked bangles, and her signature glam makeup, while her hair flowed in soft waves.

Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor once again proved that minimalism can make a strong statement. She chose a simple yet elegant red saree, complemented by a heavily embroidered blouse, traditional jhumkas and a matching potli bag.

Raveena Tandon

Going against the red wave, Raveena Tandon brought a burst of sunshine in a haldi-yellow saree. She paired the bright drape with a stunning choker and her mangalsutra, blending modern glamour with marital symbolism. Her sleek middle-parted bun and subtle makeup tied the entire look together perfectly.

Geeta Basra

Cricketer Harbhajan Singh’s wife, Geeta Basra, stayed true to the Karwa Chauth colour code in a rich red saree. Her look was equal parts classic and chic, with flawless makeup, a glossy pout and a sleek bun with fresh gajra completing her festive glow.

Bhavana Pandey

Adding a pop of pink to the evening, Bhavana Pandey looked radiant in a pastel kurta–salwar set, proving that soft tones can be just as festive.

Reema Jain and family

Reema Jain, along with Alekha Advani and other Kapoor family members, also made heads turn in dazzling traditional ensembles that lit up the evening.

Jaanvi Desai and Natasha Dalal

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan's wife Natasha Dalal, along with his brother's wife, Jaanvi Desai, also graced the Karwa Chauth celebration in exquisite looks.