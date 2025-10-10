 Pakistan Inspires Indian Air Force's Dinner Menu! Balakot Tiramisu, Rawalpindi Tikka & More At IAF's 93rd Anniversary
A photo of the IAF’s anniversary dinner menu made its way online, instantly catching attention for its bold and witty names inspired by Pakistani cities linked to India’s historic air operations.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 10, 2025, 07:41 PM IST
The Indian Air Force (IAF) just celebrated its 93rd anniversary with a dash of humour, patriotism, and culinary wit. What was supposed to be a formal dinner event has now turned into a viral sensation, all thanks to a uniquely creative menu that left the Internet both amused and impressed.

Menu that stirred the internet

A photo of the IAF’s anniversary dinner menu made its way online, instantly catching attention for its bold and witty names inspired by Pakistani cities linked to India’s historic air operations. Each dish seemed to carry a story, from Rawalpindi Chicken Tikka Masala and Rafiqui Rhara Mutton to Sargodha Dal Makhani and Jacobabad Mewa Pulao.

But the real showstopper? The desserts. Sweet offerings like Balakot Tiramisu, Muzaffarabad Kulfi Faluda, and Muridke Meetha Pan left netizens in splits, turning the dinner into a viral talking point overnight.

While there has been no official statement from the Air Force confirming the authenticity of the menu, media reports suggest it was part of the October 8 celebration, the day the IAF was founded in 1932. The menu cleverly referenced cities associated with India’s decisive missions, including the Balakot airstrikes of 2019 and Operation Sindoor of 2024.

Online, reactions poured in instantly. One user quipped, “They literally ate the whole of Pakistan in one meal!” while another wrote, “Next-level trolling by the IAF.”

During the event, Air Chief Marshal AP Singh lauded Operation Sindoor as a proud chapter in India’s defence history, highlighting the IAF’s journey of courage and evolution through the decades.

