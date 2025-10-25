 'That's Cheap': Desi Netizens React To Foreigner Playing ₹13,000 To Attend Indian Wedding
A viral video by content creator and musician Samica has sparked an interesting online debate after she discovered a website that lets foreigners pay to attend Indian weddings.

Rahul M
A viral video by content creator and musician Samica has sparked an interesting online debate after she discovered a website that lets foreigners pay to attend Indian weddings. In her Instagram clip, she introduces JoinMyWedding, a platform that allows tourists to book an Indian wedding experience for $150 (around Rs 13,300). However, she quickly questions the cost, ending the video by asking, “For what?”

Check out the video below:

What started as a lighthearted post soon caught the attention of Indian netizens, who were both amused and proud of how sought-after their grand weddings have become. Many defended the price, pointing out that $150 was a bargain considering what an Indian wedding offers, from multiple days of festivities to endless food, music, and dancing.

Internet Reactions

The comment section on Samica’s video turned into a spirited discussion. One user wrote, “$150 for all 4 days?! That’s a steal. Best weddings I’ve been to have been my wife’s Indian side weddings.” Another chimed in, “For what?! For attending someone’s glamorous wedding, with amazing unlimited food deserts drinks entertainment dancing music etc. that’s what.”

A third joked, “As someone who has been to 100s of Indian weddings, $150 is a good price. Open bar and unlimited food 😂 they're epic.”

In true desi style, one summed it up best: "What do you mean for what?! That cheap, that wouldn’t even cover a dinner normally. Here you probably get to attend 2-4 days Indian weddings are more than one day. Most likely they will give you clothes to wear for the wedding."

About JoinMyWedding

JoinMyWedding, founded in 2016 by Hungarian-Australian entrepreneur Orsi Parkanyi, is based in Australia and markets itself as a bridge between cultures. According to CNN, the company promises “the ultimate cultural immersion,” allowing travellers to experience one of India’s most celebrated social events.

With over 11 million weddings held annually and more than 300 regional variations, India’s marriage ceremonies are a vibrant mix of tradition, community, and festivity, making them irresistible for cultural explorers.

