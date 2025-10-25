 'Weird' Diwali Ritual In Tamil Nadu Where People Throw Cow Dung At Each Other; Watch Viral Video Of 'Gorehabba' Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyle'Weird' Diwali Ritual In Tamil Nadu Where People Throw Cow Dung At Each Other; Watch Viral Video Of 'Gorehabba' Festival

'Weird' Diwali Ritual In Tamil Nadu Where People Throw Cow Dung At Each Other; Watch Viral Video Of 'Gorehabba' Festival

The unique ritual, known as the Gorehabba Festival, takes place a day after Diwali and has become an annual spectacle that continues to fascinate and shock onlookers online.

Rahul MUpdated: Saturday, October 25, 2025, 06:09 PM IST
article-image
Gorehabba Festival 2025 | AFP

As most of India lights diyas and celebrates Diwali with sweets and fireworks, a small village on the Karnataka–Tamil Nadu border observes the festival in a completely different way, by throwing cow dung at each other. The unique ritual, known as the Gorehabba Festival, took place on October 23, a day after Diwali and has become an annual spectacle that continues to fascinate and shock onlookers online.

Check out the viral video below:

Gorehabba Festival

Every year, on Bali Padyami, villagers in Gummatapura gather for the messy celebration, believed to mark the birth of their local deity Beereshwara Swamy, who, as per legend, was born in cow dung, a substance considered sacred and purifying in Hindu tradition.

FPJ Shorts
Pune: Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol Visits Jain Boarding House Site, Says ‘Will Find Solution Soon’ Amid Land Deal Row - VIDEOS
Pune: Union MoS Murlidhar Mohol Visits Jain Boarding House Site, Says ‘Will Find Solution Soon’ Amid Land Deal Row - VIDEOS
'Some Actors Don't Just Entertain Us...': Yuvraj Singh Offers Condolences To Veteran Actor Satish Shah After He Passes Away At 74
'Some Actors Don't Just Entertain Us...': Yuvraj Singh Offers Condolences To Veteran Actor Satish Shah After He Passes Away At 74
Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Fit Saturday’ Campaign At Bandra Fort Garden To Promote Fitness Across City; VIDEO
Mumbai News: BMC Launches ‘Fit Saturday’ Campaign At Bandra Fort Garden To Promote Fitness Across City; VIDEO
Satish Shah Was Found Unresponsive At His Mumbai Residence; CPR Could Not Save Him, Hospital Confirms
Satish Shah Was Found Unresponsive At His Mumbai Residence; CPR Could Not Save Him, Hospital Confirms
Read Also
NRIs Slammed For Dangerous Diwali Celebrations In US; 'Do Not Bring Shame To India,' Says Public...
article-image

The day reportedly begins with villagers collecting fresh cow dung from nearby homes, loading it onto tractor trolleys, and bringing it to the temple for a blessing ceremony. Once sanctified by the priest, the manure is dumped in an open field, the “battleground” for what follows. Men and boys wade into the pile, shaping their “ammunition,” and soon, the friendly dung battle begins, with laughter, cheers, and chants filling the air.

For locals, this is not just an eccentric ritual but a symbol of cleansing and community bonding. Many believe the practice has healing powers, with cow dung thought to cure skin ailments and other illnesses. Visitors from nearby cities often travel to witness, or even participate in, the unusual festival.

Read Also
Muslim Family Secretly Celebrates Diwali On The Streets, Viral Video Melts Internet Heart
article-image

How internet reacted?

Online, however, the reaction has been mixed. One user commented, “Sorry, but ewwww.” Another wrote, “This is not Indian culture; this is Dravidian culture.” Others defended it as a local tradition tied deeply to faith, calling it “more sanitary than the Ganga.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'That's Cheap': Desi Netizens React To Foreigner Playing ₹13,000 To Attend Indian Wedding

'That's Cheap': Desi Netizens React To Foreigner Playing ₹13,000 To Attend Indian Wedding

'Weird' Diwali Ritual In Tamil Nadu Where People Throw Cow Dung At Each Other; Watch Viral Video Of...

'Weird' Diwali Ritual In Tamil Nadu Where People Throw Cow Dung At Each Other; Watch Viral Video Of...

Satish Shah Dies At 74 Due To Kidney Failure: Know Causes & Symptoms

Satish Shah Dies At 74 Due To Kidney Failure: Know Causes & Symptoms

Secret To Shah Rukh Khan's Toned Body At 60: Two Meals A Day & No Snacking

Secret To Shah Rukh Khan's Toned Body At 60: Two Meals A Day & No Snacking

Chhath Puja 2025: Popular Bhojpuri Chhath Songs & Vrat Geet Along With Video Lyrics

Chhath Puja 2025: Popular Bhojpuri Chhath Songs & Vrat Geet Along With Video Lyrics