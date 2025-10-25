'Weird' Diwali Ritual In Tamil Nadu Where People Throw Cow Dung At Each Other; Watch Viral Video Of 'Gorehabba' Festival

Gorehabba Festival 2025 | AFP

As most of India lights diyas and celebrates Diwali with sweets and fireworks, a small village on the Karnataka–Tamil Nadu border observes the festival in a completely different way, by throwing cow dung at each other. The unique ritual, known as the Gorehabba Festival, took place on October 23, a day after Diwali and has become an annual spectacle that continues to fascinate and shock onlookers online.

Every year, on Bali Padyami, villagers in Gummatapura gather for the messy celebration, believed to mark the birth of their local deity Beereshwara Swamy, who, as per legend, was born in cow dung, a substance considered sacred and purifying in Hindu tradition.

The day reportedly begins with villagers collecting fresh cow dung from nearby homes, loading it onto tractor trolleys, and bringing it to the temple for a blessing ceremony. Once sanctified by the priest, the manure is dumped in an open field, the “battleground” for what follows. Men and boys wade into the pile, shaping their “ammunition,” and soon, the friendly dung battle begins, with laughter, cheers, and chants filling the air.

For locals, this is not just an eccentric ritual but a symbol of cleansing and community bonding. Many believe the practice has healing powers, with cow dung thought to cure skin ailments and other illnesses. Visitors from nearby cities often travel to witness, or even participate in, the unusual festival.

How internet reacted?

Online, however, the reaction has been mixed. One user commented, “Sorry, but ewwww.” Another wrote, “This is not Indian culture; this is Dravidian culture.” Others defended it as a local tradition tied deeply to faith, calling it “more sanitary than the Ganga.”