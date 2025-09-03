Alia Bhatt Stuns In ₹1.75 Lakh Saree That Took 275 Hours To Create For Ganesh Chaturthi | Instagram account of the House of Masaba

Ganesh Chaturthi is not just about modaks and decorations, it’s also the time when Bollywood stars set serious festive fashion goals. And this year, Alia Bhatt made sure all eyes were on her. Draped in a pink saree, the actress brought high-octane glamour to the celebrations while keeping her style rooted in tradition.

Alia Stuns In 'Patakha' Saree By House Of Masaba

Styled by Priyanka Kapadia, Alia slipped into a stunning pink saree, named "Patakha", by House Of Masaba. According to the designer, over 275 hours of delicate embroidery went into crafting the piece, giving shimmer and a regal weight. The ensemble featured intricate gold border, delicate architectural motifs and a flowing pallu.

The six yard was paired with a contemporary blouse featuring cropped and trimmed golden threads, tying tradition and modernity together. If you want this timeless piece in your festive wardrobe, it'll cost you around Rs 1.75 lakh, as per the brand's website.

Completing the look, Alia donned a pair of oversized gold jhumkas, for a minimal yet regal touch. For the glam, the actress kept it subtle yet glowing with a clean base, blushed cheeks and nude lips, while her hair was styled in a side-parted low bun.

Alia's Kurta Look

Not one to stick to just one note, Alia also experimented with a different vibe for another Ganesh Chaturthi outing. This time, she turned to House of Masaba’s Cream Wildscape Kurta Set, priced at Rs 28,000. The look boasted off a raw silk sharara paired with a short kurta and a dreamy organza dupatta. It featured intricate appliqué and crochet details with a dazzle motifs on the dupatta.