Mega Onam Sadhya Of 399 Dishes! Will This Feast Make It To Guinness World Records?

2023 Mega Onasadhya at Christ College, Irinjalakuda, Kerala |

Irinjalakuda's Christ College's Department of Commerce (Finance) has been in the news for their Mega Onasadhya, which features around 399 dishes.

In 2022, they prepared 241 dishes and were recognised in the Asian Book of Records. In 2023, they broke their own record with 321 dishes. Around that time, the sumptuous Onam Sadhya included 41 types of payasam, 67 varieties of thoran, 31 pickles, 33 chammanthi, 44 side curries, 20 varieties of salted dishes, 25 fried items, and 19 sweets. All these dishes were served with choru or rice. Over 950 people, including students, teachers and guests, enjoyed this feast. In 2017, the college served an Onam lunch with 222 dishes.

However, in 2025, they have upped the bar with 399 dishes. The sadhya was a collective effort by the students, their parents and teachers at the college.

This year, the sadhya featured at least a dozen varieties of ada, 56 stews, 57 pickles, 58 chammanthi, 64 sweets, 83 thoran, and around 50 types of payasam neatly poured in glasses.

Unusual items like Mysore pak, jalebi, halwa, and rava laddoo were also spotted laid out on a huge banana leaf.

While the video has gone viral, with people praising the effort to organise such a huge sadhya, several netizens felt the practice was unnecessary.

"Luxury on one side and hunger on the other," commented an Instagram user. "Silly show off! Onasadya has to be traditional! Not for Guinness World Records," said another.

"When you say 399 dishes, everything should be different. Otherwise, since one item is brought from many people's homes, it should be a different item," commented a third person.