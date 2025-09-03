MS Dhoni's Old Hookah Video Sparks Meme Fest Across Internet: Here Are Some Of The Hilarious Ones!

MS Dhoni. | Image: X

Irfan Pathan has once again stirred up the conversation about his strained relationship with MS Dhoni, pointing towards his unceremonious exit from the national team during Dhoni’s captaincy. In a recent interview with SportsTak, Pathan expressed disappointment over the “lack of communication” when he was dropped and subtly hinted at Dhoni showing favoritism towards certain teammates.

Irfan Pathan’s frustration over omission

Pathan, who was once considered the next big star in Indian cricket, revealed that the abrupt end to his career still bothers him. Without directly blaming Dhoni, the left-arm all-rounder said that he was never given clarity on why he was sidelined. “I neither have the habit of going into rooms to set up hookah, nor of asking repeatedly for the same thing,” he remarked, a statement widely seen as a dig at Dhoni’s leadership style and dressing-room dynamics.

Hookah allegations against Dhoni

The controversy took a sharper turn as Pathan indirectly suggested that Dhoni often surrounded himself with players who joined him in hookah sessions. Social media users were quick to pick up on the insinuation, leading to a flood of memes and heated debates. The discussion resurfaced old pictures of Dhoni allegedly enjoying hookah at a private gathering in 2024, strengthening online chatter.

Interestingly, this is not the first time such a claim has emerged. Former Australian captain George Bailey, who shared dressing rooms with Dhoni in the IPL (CSK and Rising Pune Supergiants), revealed in a 2018 interview that the Indian legend enjoyed sheesha or hookah sessions as a way to bond with younger players. According to Bailey, Dhoni’s “open-door hookah culture” helped break down hierarchy within the team, making him more approachable.

Selection, relationships, and cricket politics

Cricket, like many team sports, has always had a human element where personal rapport with captains can play a role in opportunities. While it is far-fetched to believe Dhoni chose players based solely on such habits, the underlying point Pathan raises about “favoritism” is not unheard of in Indian cricket.

Pathan’s allegations may not dent Dhoni’s larger-than-life legacy, but they highlight the silent struggles of many cricketers whose careers faded without explanations. Whether Pathan regrets not having stronger ties with Dhoni or whether he simply wants to set the record straight is open to interpretation.