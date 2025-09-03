Travel Vlogger Shehnaz Treasury Denied Flight With E-Visa At Dubai Airport: Know Why

Travel vlogger and actress Shenaz Treasury, best remembered for her role in Ishq Vishk, recently faced a stressful travel hiccup while flying from Dubai to Argentina. The 44-year-old took to Instagram to share her ordeal, where she revealed that Dubai airport officials refused to let her board because she didn’t carry a printed copy of her e-visa.

Although Indian passport holders are eligible for electronic visas in the UAE, immigration rules require travelers to carry a hard copy of the e-visa for verification. Shenaz, who only had the digital version, was left in tears when authorities barred her from boarding.

A tearful Rush to print the E-Visa

Narrating the incident in her Instagram Stories, Shenaz explained that she had to rush nearly a kilometer back to the lounge to find a printer. To make matters worse, the printer wasn’t working, and the flight was about to close. In a candid moment, she admitted she broke down in tears, after which the airline finally held the flight and allowed her to board.

She later sighed in relief, sharing, “So stressful. But I made it. Lesson learnt – always carry a printed e-visa. It’s best to keep it inside your passport.”

Instagram |

23-hour journey to Argentina

Once on board, Shenaz shared her longest-ever flight itinerary, which lasted nearly 23 hours. Her route included:

Mumbai to Dubai: 3 hours

Layover in Dubai: 2 hours

Dubai to Rio de Janeiro: 14 hours

Refuel in Rio: 2.5 hours (without deboarding)

Rio to Buenos Aires: 3 hours

Despite the rocky start, Shenaz’s excitement returned as she smiled and looked forward to her South American adventure.

A reminder for travelers

Shenaz Treasury’s experience highlights an important travel tip for international flyers: always check immigration requirements carefully and keep printed documents handy, even if you have digital versions. For destinations with long layovers and connecting flights, being well-prepared can save both time and stress.