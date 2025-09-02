 Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025: Know All About Date, Time & Significance Of The Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeLifestyleEid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025: Know All About Date, Time & Significance Of The Festival

Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025: Know All About Date, Time & Significance Of The Festival

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the auspicious festival, also known as Eid-e-Milad, is a significant festival in the Muslim religion. It is commemorated in the third month of the Islamic calendar, Rabi' al-Awwal.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 02, 2025, 05:09 PM IST
article-image
Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi | Canva

Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, the auspicious festival, also known as Eid-e-Milad, is a significant festival in the Muslim religion commemorated in the third month of the Islamic calendar, Rabi' al-Awwal. The festival celebrates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. According to legends, the supreme Prophet Muhammad died on the same day.

Date of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi 2025

According to the Islamic calendar, the revered festival of Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi is observed on the 12th day of the third month of Rabi' al-Awwal (the third month of the Islamic calendar). This year, the festival will start from the evening of Wednesday, September 3, until Thursday, September 4. The exact date depends on moon sighting across different regions.

Moti Masjid

Moti Masjid | Canva

History and significance of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi

FPJ Shorts
Rashtriya Lok Dal MPs And MLAs To Donate One Month’s Salary For Flood Relief, Announces Union Minister Jayant Singh
Rashtriya Lok Dal MPs And MLAs To Donate One Month’s Salary For Flood Relief, Announces Union Minister Jayant Singh
Two Indian Students Dies In UK Car Crash After Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan, 9 Injured; Probe Underway
Two Indian Students Dies In UK Car Crash After Celebrating Ganesh Visarjan, 9 Injured; Probe Underway
India’s Services Trade Surplus To Hit Record $207 Billion In FY26 Despite Merchandise Exports Remaining Under Tariff Pressure
India’s Services Trade Surplus To Hit Record $207 Billion In FY26 Despite Merchandise Exports Remaining Under Tariff Pressure
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale Teased To Arrive Soon: What To Expect
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2025 Sale Teased To Arrive Soon: What To Expect

According to the Islamic mythology, the Prophet Muhammad was born in Mecca around 570 to 600 AD. The 12th day of Rabi' al-Awwal is known as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi, which celebrates the birth and death of the Prophet. The day also highlights the Prophet's teaching and his principles for humankind.

Jama Masjid

Jama Masjid | AFP

On this festival, the devotees from around the world gather with their family and friends, visit the mosque, and offer prayer with garlands and chadar as a symbol of devotion. It is a traditional practice in the Muslim religion and is believed to connect devotees with the divine. After prayers and spiritual practice in the Mosque and the Dargah, people hug each other and greet each other.

Read Also
7 Beautiful And Historic Mosques In India You Should Visit On This Eid
article-image

Devotees decorate their homes with colouful lights and flowers. People wear new clothes and hoist green flags in their homes and mosques to promote peace and harmony in the community.

Muslims around the world visit prominent sites in India, including Haji Ali Dargah, Ajmer Sharif, and Nizamuddin Auliya, to offer prayers and seek blessings.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025: Know All About Date, Time & Significance Of The Festival

Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi 2025: Know All About Date, Time & Significance Of The Festival

What Is An Ischemic Stroke US President Donald Trump Is Rumoured To Have Suffered? Know...

What Is An Ischemic Stroke US President Donald Trump Is Rumoured To Have Suffered? Know...

'Rock Turned To Pebble': Dwayne Johnson's Massive Weight Loss Transformation Leaves Fans Stunned

'Rock Turned To Pebble': Dwayne Johnson's Massive Weight Loss Transformation Leaves Fans Stunned

Alia Bhatt Stuns In ₹1.75 Lakh Saree That Took 275 Hours To Create For Ganesh Chaturthi

Alia Bhatt Stuns In ₹1.75 Lakh Saree That Took 275 Hours To Create For Ganesh Chaturthi

Onam 2025: Know Thiruvonam Date, Significance, Rituals & Timings

Onam 2025: Know Thiruvonam Date, Significance, Rituals & Timings