Anand Mahindra Sheds Light On This Rare Himalayan Flower That Blooms Once In 30 Years; Know Details

Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra recently turned the spotlight on an extraordinary Himalayan plant that, despite its uniqueness, rarely finds a place in Indian classrooms. Sharing his fascination on X, Mahindra described the plant as one of nature’s most remarkable creations, one he never encountered in his school biology books.

The plant, known locally as Sikkim Sundari and scientifically as Rheum nobile, thrives in some of the harshest conditions on Earth, growing high up in the Eastern Himalayas.

A survivor of extreme altitudes

Rheum nobile is found across Sikkim, eastern Nepal, and southeast Tibet, flourishing at elevations between 4,000 and 4,800 metres above sea level. These regions are defined by freezing temperatures, thin air, and intense ultraviolet radiation, conditions that few plant species can tolerate.

Yet, this Himalayan giant not only survives but does so with a life cycle that Anand Mahindra described as a “masterclass in patience.”

Decades of silence, One moment of grandeur

For nearly three decades, the Sikkim Sundari lives quietly beneath the surface as a low rosette of leaves. During this long phase, it stores energy while enduring extreme alpine stress.

Then comes its defining moment. In a single growing season, the plant rises dramatically to almost two metres in height, forming a striking, pagoda-like tower. It flowers once, disperses its seeds, and completes its life cycle, an act of endurance followed by purposeful finality that Mahindra found deeply inspiring.

Why it’s called the ‘Glasshouse Plant’

Often referred to as the “Glasshouse Plant of the Himalayas,” Rheum nobile stands out visually from afar. Its pale, translucent bracts overlap in layers, creating a cone-shaped structure with pink-tinged edges.

These bracts are more than decorative. They function like a natural greenhouse, letting sunlight in while shielding the inner flowers from icy winds and harmful UV rays. This clever adaptation creates a warmer micro-environment inside the plant, enabling it to bloom at extreme heights.

Cultural and medicinal significance

Beyond its botanical uniqueness, Sikkim Sundari holds local and traditional importance. Known as Chuka in some Himalayan communities, its sour stems are consumed in regional dishes. The plant’s bright yellow roots, which can extend several feet underground, are used in traditional Tibetan medicine, particularly for digestive and anti-inflammatory purposes.

The plant usually flowers during June and July, turning it into a seasonal highlight for trekkers and botanists exploring high-altitude Himalayan landscapes.