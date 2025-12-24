Mizoram Celebrates 155th Christmas With Street Festivities; Take A Look!

By: Sunanda Singh | December 24, 2025
Mizoram is a Christian-majority state that is known for celebrating Christmas. On this day, people come together for the celebration, and carols and songs echo in the streets and churches, which are filled with almost every household to worship the Lord Jesus and celebrate his birth.
This time, Mizoram is set to witness the 155th year of the Christmas celebration. If you are looking for the Christmas celebration, then you should keep in mind a few things, like respecting the culture, wearing modest dress, and visiting some of the popular churches.
All streets, churches in the state capital and other towns have been decked up to mark the winter festive season.
Music concerts are being held in Aizawl and a few district headquarters to raise funds for the impoverished and those in need.
On December 25 and 26, the government has declared a public holiday in the state. No transport and shops will be open, only hospitals and the pharmacist's shop will be open, so plan your vacation accordingly.
In Mizoram, Christmas is a three-day festival, starting from the evening of December 24 and ending on December 26.
On Tuesday, Mizoram CM, Lalduhoma, participated in the Christmas parade, which was held in Aizawl. It was jointly organised by the Tourism Department and Mark Events.
