 Anya Singh On Her Childhood Christmas Memories And Plans For The Year End
Next up, actress Anya Singh is starring in the much-anticipated Border 2. With Christmas right around the corner, we asked her what plans she has this year

Kabir Singh BhandariUpdated: Tuesday, December 23, 2025, 08:49 PM IST
Anya Singh |

Although Anya Singh has been part of projects such as Bajatey Raho (2013), Qaidi Band (2017) and Stree 2 (2024), it was this year, with The Ba***ds of Bollywood, that she struck gold. Next up, she is starring in the much-anticipated Border 2. With Christmas right around the corner, we asked her what plans she has this year. Excerpts:

Q. Is there a fixed Christmas plan you follow every year?

A. No, because I’m travelling. It depends on work and where I am. Ideally, I would love to be at home with family.

Q. Two of your favourite Christmas memories from childhood.

A. The whole family would get together during Christmas — all my cousins and masis. We would decorate a Christmas tree and play carols, even if we didn't know the lyrics to all of them. It was all about enjoying ourselves. I find Christmas a very cozy and wholesome experience. Plus, in Delhi, it’s really cold, so it gets nice and cozy with everybody.

Q. Do you have any plans for Christmas this year?

A. Not yet. Actually, I think I’m just gonna sit back and watch a Christmas movie. I thoroughly enjoy The Grinch. Every year, I repeat and watch it!

