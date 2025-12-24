Why You Should Visit Mumbai's Afghan Church This Christmas?

India’s National Anthem being sung by a choir at St. Thomas Cathedral Church In Mumbai on the occasion of Chritmas❣️



This might give burns to the west! pic.twitter.com/Veve2kbG8a

About the Afghan Church

The St John, Evangelist Church, or popularly known as the Afghan Church, is on the path of regaining its former glory. The church in Colaba was built in the 19th Century in memory of the lives lost during the first Anglo-Afghan war (1838-1843). The Anglican church is situated in Navy Nagar in Colaba. The church was built in the Early English Perpendicular Gothic style, and the Anglican Church was consecrated on January 7, 1858, by Bishop John Harding of the Church of England and dedicated to St John the Evangelist.

The Afghan Church | Tripadvisor

The Afghan Church- known for its stunning architecture

The Afghan Church is erected to honour soldiers from the Anglo-Afghan Wars. The church incorporates local basalt/limestone, imported English tiles, a towering spire, elaborate stained glass by William Wailes and William Butterfield, and distinctive features such as its chancel facing west for gentler illumination. The church was made by the renowned architect William Butterfield and took nearly 10 years to erect. The steeple whose spire served as a landmark for incoming ships and the portico were added over a period of time.

The Afghan Church | Tripadvisor

Read Also Tamil Nadu Schools Directed To Observe Full Christmas Holidays; No Special Classes Allowed

Christmas celebration in the Afghan Church

Christmas at Mumbai's Afghan Church (St. John the Evangelist) combines traditional reverence, beautiful Gothic architecture, community spirit, and distinct cultural experiences, showcasing candlelight services, carol concerts by choirs such as Wild Voices performing the Indian National Anthem, festive events with local community members, and candlelit classical music, attracting visitors with its tranquil, historic atmosphere amid Colaba's festive energy.