Why You Should Visit Mumbai's Afghan Church This Christmas?

Mumbai: Christmas is the time of the year when the streets are decked up, and stores have fancy displays. The whole country gets together in the festive spirit, celebrating in their own style. The festival is celebrated across the world, especially by the Christian community. Talking about the winter festival in India's financial capital, Mumbai, the festival is a blend of lights, music, traditions, and community spirit.
People from all faiths across the Dream City gather in Churches for midnight masses, carols, and prayers. One of the beautiful churches in the city that you must attend is the Afghan Church, which is situated in the southern part of Mumbai, Colaba. Here's everything you need to know about the Anglican Church, built by the British.
