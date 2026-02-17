 Mumbai Climate Week 2026 To Host Bill Gates, Sachin Tendulkar & Others: How To Reach Jio World Convention Centre In BKC By Metro, Train
Mumbai Climate Week 2026 To Host Bill Gates, Sachin Tendulkar & Others: How To Reach Jio World Convention Centre In BKC By Metro, Train

Mumbai Climate Week 2026 To Host Bill Gates, Sachin Tendulkar & Others: How To Reach Jio World Convention Centre In BKC By Metro, Train

Mumbai Climate Week 2026, from February 17–19 at Jio World Convention Centre, will feature global leaders like Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, and Sachin Tendulkar. Reach the venue via Bandra station or Bandra Kurla Complex metro. Sessions will span climate policy, finance, science, and advocacy, making Mumbai a climate action hub for the Global South.

Aanchal CUpdated: Tuesday, February 17, 2026, 11:32 AM IST
article-image

Mumbai is already in the global spotlight as Mumbai Climate Week 2026 kicked off today (February 17), running till February 19. The Jio World Convention Centre in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) is abuzz with high-impact conversations, action, and collaboration. Whether you’re a local or a climate enthusiast, this is the event of the season.

How to reach the Jio World Convention Centre for Mumbai Climate Week 2026

Getting to the Jio World Convention Centre is easy if you plan better and opt for public transport.

By Train: Mumbai locals are the best way to reach the venue. Take your preferred train and hop off at Bandra station (Western Line), exit on the Bandra East side, and grab a shared auto or direct vehicle to the venue.

By Metro: If you prefer the metro, disembark at Bandra Kurla Complex station, part of the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line. The convention centre is just 1.34 km away, around a 13-minute walk, or even quicker by car or bike depending on traffic.

A star-studded guest list

This year’s speaker lineup is nothing short of stellar. Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will take the stage alongside India’s first astronaut Rakesh Sharma and Shubhanshu Shukla, who became the nation’s second astronaut in June 2025.

The summit will host global decision-makers, including Bill Gates, Hillary Clinton, Rajiv Shah (The Rockefeller Foundation), Imad Fakhoury (IFC/World Bank), Amanda Leland (Environmental Defence Fund), and Clarisa De Franco (Allied Climate Partners).

India’s leadership is well represented too, with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and others.

Top figures from business, philanthropy, research, and even Bollywood stars like Dia Mirza and Bhumi Pednekar will add their voices to the climate movement. A special session on February 18 will see India’s space icons inspiring students and world leaders to connect space science with climate action.

