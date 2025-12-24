Tamil Nadu Schools Directed To Observe Full Christmas Holidays; No Special Classes Allowed | File Pic (Representative image)

Chennai: The Directorate of School Education and the Directorate of Private Schools have issued strict instructions to all schools across Tamil Nadu not to engage students in special classes of any kind during the ongoing Christmas holidays, which began on Tuesday and will continue till January 4.

In a circular issued to all government, government-aided and private schools, the department reiterated that the holiday period granted after the completion of the half-yearly examinations must be strictly adhered to.

According to the directive, schools will remain closed till January 4 (Sunday) and will resume regular functioning from January 5 (Monday).

School managements and principals have been categorically instructed not to conduct special classes, coaching sessions or any academic activities for students during this holiday period.

Officials said the move was aimed at ensuring that students get adequate rest after the half-yearly examinations and are not subjected to unnecessary academic pressure during the vacation.

The department has warned that any violation of the order would invite action against the concerned school management. Alongside the restrictions on special classes, the department has also issued advisory guidelines to parents, encouraging them to engage children in activities beyond academics during the holidays.

Parents have been asked to motivate students to pursue interests such as music, dance and painting, develop reading habits by visiting public libraries, and participate in outdoor or adventure activities under proper parental supervision.

Officials noted that such activities would help in the overall physical and mental development of students.

According to the academic calendar, the half-yearly examinations were originally scheduled for the last week of December. However, the schedule was revised in view of the upcoming Assembly elections, leading to changes in the academic timeline.

As a result, officials indicated that the third term of the 2025-26 academic year is likely to commence earlier than initially planned.

Meanwhile, the Directorate has also announced the tentative schedule for the upcoming board examinations. The Class 12 public examinations are slated to be held from March 2 to March 26, while the Class 10 examinations are scheduled from March 3 to March 27. The results for Class 12 are expected to be declared on May 8, followed by the Class 10 results on May 20. Education department officials said that the examination schedule has been drawn up to ensure sufficient preparation time for students while maintaining the overall academic calendar without major disruptions.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)