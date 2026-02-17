Chinese New Year 2026: Things You Should Avoid On February 17 To Attract Money & Fortune | Canva

Chinese New Year will be observed on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, marking the beginning of a new lunar cycle and one of the most significant celebrations for people of Chinese heritage across the world. Rooted in centuries-old traditions from China, the festival places strong emphasis on family bonding, prosperity, happiness and spiritual renewal.

Preparations typically begin weeks in advance, with households thoroughly cleaned to sweep away bad luck, followed by decorations featuring red lanterns, banners and symbols believed to invite wealth and good fortune.

According to traditional beliefs and cultural customs, certain everyday activities should be avoided on this day to ensure prosperity and positive energy throughout the year. A social media creator recently shared a list of such practices on Instagram, explaining their symbolic meanings in Chinese culture.

Don't sweep floors or take out trash

One of the most common beliefs is not to sweep the floor or take out the trash. These actions are believed to symbolically sweep away wealth and good fortune from the home.

Don't wash your hair

Washing hair is also discouraged on the first day. In Chinese, the word for hair sounds similar to the word for fortune, and washing it is believed to metaphorically wash away wealth. Many people therefore wash their hair a day before the New Year begins.

Avoid wearing blacks & whites

Clothing choices also carry meaning. Wearing black or white is generally avoided because these colours are traditionally associated with funerals. Red, on the other hand, is considered the luckiest colour and is widely worn to attract happiness, success and protection from negative energy.

Don't argue or crying

Maintaining a positive emotional atmosphere is another important belief. Arguments, crying or complaining are discouraged because starting the year with negativity is considered as inviting misfortune. Families are encouraged to stay cheerful and harmonious.

Avoid cutting anything

Another key practice to avoid is cutting anything, whether it is hair, paper, or food, using scissors or knives unnecessarily. Cutting is believed to symbolise cutting off luck and prosperity, so haircuts and similar activities are usually scheduled before or after New Year day.

