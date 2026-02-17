Avoid Wearing Black & White On February 17; Handy Colour Guide For Chinese New Year 2026

Avoid Wearing Black & White on Chinese New Year | Canva AI

Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is a time of renewal, prosperity, and good fortune. The Spring Festival, or Lunar New Year, is a celebration of the traditional Chinese lunar new year, marking the end of winter and the beginning of spring. The festival lasts from New Year's Eve to the Lantern Festival, which is the 15th day of the Lunar New Year, which falls on the new moon. But, do you know why you should avoid wearing black and white colour on this festival? Keep on reading to know about the role of colour in the Chinese New Year celebration and its significance.

Significance of colours in the Chinese New Year celebration

Colours play an important role in the celebrations, as they are believed to influence luck and energy for the year ahead. While bright shades like red and gold are considered auspicious, certain colours are traditionally avoided.

Black and White colour: Symbolism of death and mourning

Black is often associated with bad luck and mourning in Chinese culture. Wearing all-black outfits on New Year’s Day may symbolise negativity or misfortune. Similarly, white is linked to funerals and grief, making it an inauspicious choice during festive celebrations meant to welcome happiness and prosperity.

Avoid muted shades

Avoid muted shades

Grey and dull tones are also generally discouraged, as they represent sadness or lifelessness. The festival is about vibrancy and positive beginnings, so muted shades may not align with the spirit of the occasion. In some regions, blue is avoided as well, since it can be connected with sorrow.

Choose these colours to wear

Instead, people prefer red, which symbolises joy and protection, along with gold and yellow for wealth and success. Pink and purple are also popular for expressing happiness and harmony.

