7 Beautiful And Historic Mosques In India You Should Visit On This Eid

By: FPJ Web Desk | June 26, 2023
Mumbai: The blue mosque located at Mohammed Ali Road, is built using gleaming blue Persian tiles and has a pond too. Onyx and granite are used for the inner walls of the Masjid and verses from the Holy Quran are engraved on these walls.
FPJ
Bhopal: The literal meaning of Taj-ul-Masjid is ‘The Crown of Mosques’. The mosque was given a final touch in 1985 and the entrance gate is designed with ancient motifs taken from a circa 1250 AD Syrian mosque.
Delhi: Jama Masjid is the largest mosque in India, built by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in 1644. It is one of the most popular Islamic sites in the country and has the capacity to accommodate almost 25,000 devotees during prayers and religious events.
Hyderabad: Mecca Masjid is one of the oldest mosques in India, located near Chowmahalla Palace, Laad Bazaar. Constructed by Muhammad Quli Qutb Shah, it is named so because it is believed that its bricks and soil were transported from Mecca.
Bangalore: Built in the 1790s, the Jumma Masjid is a beautiful monument dedicated to the beloved king, Tipu Sultan. In the month of Ramadan, the mosque is lit up in bright light to give it a brilliant look in the evenings.
Lucknow: Built by the 4th Nawab of Awadh – Nawab Asaf-Ud-Dowhala – in 1784, Asafi Imambara is commonly known as Bara Imambara. It is one of the most popular and splendid mosques in India.
Ajmer: Adhai Din ka Jhonpra is a Sanskrit College converted to a mosque, located behind the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Some parts of this Indian mosque stand in ruins while some parts still reflect its architectural glory
