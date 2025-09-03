When Does The Mount Mary Feast Start? Date, Novena Rituals & Significance

Mount Mary Feast |

The Mount Mary Feast, held annually in honour of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary, is a significant event for the Christian community, particularly in Mumbai, India. The Mount Mary Church Feast, also called the fair, has a long history and holds cultural importance beyond its religious beginnings.

The significance of the Mount Mary Feast

The Mount Mary Feast is deeply rooted in the vibrant Christian tradition of Mumbai, especially in the Bandra region, where the Basilica of Our Lady of the Mount proudly represents faith. The celebration honours the birth of the Virgin Mary, regarded as a sacred occasion in Christianity. Catholics hold that Mary was selected by God to be Jesus Christ's mother, establishing her as a pivotal figure in Christianity. The feast day commemorates her significance in salvation history, and during the observance, Catholics request her intercession, grace, and protection.

The Mount Mary feast at Bandra wrapped up yesterday. Today the Monday Fair like every year also had a special mass that was held for the elderly where churches from across Mumbai brought the elderly in busses. pic.twitter.com/lvEc4Op0mG — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) September 16, 2024

The Novena rituals

The fair will began from September 5 at 5:30 AM will begin on September 5 at 5: 30 AM and culminate on September 13, 2025, bringing together thousands of devotees from around the world. This annual celebration is a powerful manifestation of faith, tradition, and devotion to Our Lady of Mount Mary, who is revered as a protector and intercessor for the faithful. The Novena is held in preparation for the feast and serves as a time for spiritual renewal, penance, and reflection. Devotees gather in large numbers to attend daily masses, participate in the Eucharistic celebrations, and engage in acts of devotion such as lighting candles and offering flowers to Our Lady of Mount Mary.

Special Masses and processions

During the feast day, the Basilica hosts unique masses, frequently performed in various languages to cater to the diverse congregation of worshippers. The highlight of the celebration features a magnificent procession, during which a statue of Our Lady of Mount Mary is paraded through Bandra’s streets, accompanied by hymns, prayers, and signs of devotion. The parade is a lively expression of devotion, featuring individuals presenting flowers, candles, and prayers to show their respect.