Nisha's Mumbai: A Season of Art, Design, And The Joy Of Togetherness With Nisha JamVwal

Canvas Therapy: Rediscovering Joy Through Paint and Palette

If you ask me what I feel is among life’s most therapeutic pursuits, I’d say painting and drawing without the blink of an eye. Before I could write or even speak coherently, I could paint. My parents handed me crayons and encouraged me to draw on the walls—quite the opposite of other kids who got their knuckles rapped for such impulses. Come Christmas, they gave me sheets of chart paper to create cards to accompany their gifts—and my folks would proudly send cards out to their friends with art created by their three and then four-year-old girl.

And so, when actor Sara Arfeen Khan invited me to a painting and art high tea entitled ‘Sip n Paint’, I was thrilled enough to cancel prior appointments to rush across to the suburbs at rooftop restaurant ‘Carnival’ by Tresind—the venue for what turned out to be a magical evening.

Pretty girls all in a row were happily painting and sipping, gifted goody bags brimming with paints, easels, brushes, painting knives and palettes! I felt transported back to a delightful artsy childhood in a happy art room, except here I was surrounded by beauties like actor Ayesha Jhulka, Shilpa Shirodkar, and friends Radhika Sharma, Malaika Khan, RJ Malishka Mendonza, Krishika Lulla, and Sara herself, besides other lovely ladies.

The hors d’oeuvres and teas elevated this unique experience dedicated to “releasing stress and awakening joy through the vibrant language of color!”

I was impressed by the canvases created—Ayesha Jhulka’s canvas even twinkled with sequins and other multimedia elements, making it uniquely attractive.

Shilpa Shirodkar underplays her immense popularity and talent seen over the years. And here she was, pouring that creative impetus onto her canvas. She distinguishes herself through her grace and humility, underplaying the tremendous innings she has enjoyed as an actor. Our table, along with Ayesha and Radhika Shah, buzzed with activity and I thoroughly enjoyed the time I spent painting and sipping with Sara and the gang!

The Orangerie Affair: Where Design Dazzles This Diwali

Speaking of my passion for art and all things design, attending the Nilaya Anthology art cocktail felt like stepping into a magical wonderland. Heralding the season of lights, Nilaya Anthology and CEO Amit Syngle invited select guests from the worlds of design and architecture to create memories infused with the spirit of celebration—what ensued was a memorable dinner over cocktails, conversation, and a mix of curated exhibitions by some of India’s most exciting design voices.

The showstopper of the evening was the enchanting orangerie, which is a permanent feature of Nilaya Anthology. There are tall trees in oversized urns reaching toward the magnificent skylights above, and peppered around these are grand ancient sculptures of mustachioed men who look to me like characters from the Ramayan, Ravan and Ram and mythological hero’s of yore. When I see interiors like this one, I no longer feel abnormal about the immense art, books, sculpture and antique furniture that fills my life and home. This venue feels like me!

The evening showcased four prolific designers’ distinctive interpretations of The Art of Hosting through their dramatic tablescapes, alongside an exhibit entitled ‘A Gathering Of Light’, where 23 designers—both established and emerging—illuminated the space with original candlestands created especially for the Anthology. Amit Syngle, CEO of Asian Paints, was the warm host ensuring all the designers and art lovers had a wonderful time. Ever since he’s taken over, there have been unique artsy evenings I’ve enjoyed created by him.

Supporting Dreams: A Festive Fair with Purpose

In keeping with the festive spirit, my namesake actor Nisha Rawal, a dear friend, along with her cousin Urvi Patel, hosted a buzzing festive fair at the sprawling restaurant and its courtyard ‘Out of the Blue’. Many friends visited to support women entrepreneurs and small emerging businesses showcased by Urvi and Nisha. It was a bonhomous gathering with women mingling and shopping over conversations, coffees and desserts, while Nisha ensured that all her participants and guests were looked after and celebrated.

Urvi unveiled her new beauty brand ‘skinhut apothecary’ to much excitement and appreciation at the same venue. This brand stands apart for its all-natural ingredients, mindfully imbued into each product. The skin cleansing wash-off oil was the best seller for its innovative composition.

Icons and Inspirations: Celebrating Women Who Dare

As I wish you a luminous and enlightened Diwali, I must delightedly share that I’ve received my Diwali gift a little in advance—the ‘Woman Icon of India’ Award for career excellence at the hands of Rupali Gujrathi Sharma. I’m dedicating this honor to the wonderful women in my life who have been role models and inspirations starting with my trouper mom Shashi Bansal who has always egged me on to achie, and to all those women who have sacrificed so much to achieve their dreams!

The Founder of “Women Icons Of India” is herself worthy of many an accolade—Rupali Gujrathi Sharma is devoted to empowering women, fostering resilience, and creating a property where talent meets purpose.

She stood through the entire function, rushing through deadlines, ensuring that all her awardees were made to feel special and inspired to achieve many more dreams. I found her deeply empathetic in her understanding of women’s struggles, sacrifices and perseverance as she studies, curates and celebrates women across India. Coming all the way from Nasik - she celebrated Nandita Palshetkar, Rajya Lakshmi Rao, VJ Rohini Ramnath.

Write to Nisha JamVwal at nishjamwal@gmail.com