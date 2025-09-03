Odisha Students Create PM Modi's 70 Kg Chocolate Sculpture Ahead Of His Birthday On September 17

In an impressive display of creativity and skill, students in Odisha have created a striking, life-sized chocolate sculpture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate his birthday on September 17. The artwork, entirely made of chocolate, weighs approximately 70 kg, consisting of 55 kg of dark chocolate and 15 kg of white chocolate.

A week of artistic dedication

The sculpture is the result of meticulous work by 15 diploma students from Club Chocolate, a professional baking and patisserie school in Bhubaneswar. Under the guidance of Rakesh Kumar Sahu and Ranjan Parida, the students spent seven days crafting the intricate sculpture, blending art with technical expertise.

Symbolism reflecting government initiatives

The chocolate replica not only captures the physical likeness of PM Modi but also highlights several key government initiatives. These include Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana – providing clean cooking fuel to households, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana – financial inclusion for all, Operation Sindoor – welfare for widows, Swachh Bharat Mission – promoting sanitation and cleanliness

Additionally, the sculpture celebrates the achievements of ISRO, India’s space agency, emphasising the country’s advancements in science and technology.

First-of-its-kind creation in India

According to Club Chocolate, this is the first-ever chocolate sculpture of PM Modi in India. The students described their creation as a perfect fusion of skill and artistry, capturing the essence of the Prime Minister while promoting creativity in culinary arts.

Celebrating art and innovation

This chocolate masterpiece not only pays tribute to PM Modi but also highlights the talent and dedication of young Indian artists. By combining culinary excellence with cultural and governmental symbolism, the students of Odisha have created a unique work of art that is set to inspire others in the fields of patisserie and creative sculpture.