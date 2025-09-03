'Rock Turned To Pebble': Dwayne Johnson's Massive Weight Loss Transformation Leaves Fans Stunned

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson turned heads at the Venice Film Festival 2025 as he walked the red carpet on September 1. The Hollywood star, best known for his muscular frame, surprised fans with a noticeably leaner physique. Clad in a crisp blue button-up shirt paired with black trousers, Johnson was accompanied by his co-star Emily Blunt, who also stars in his upcoming film The Smashing Machine.

The smashing machine: A career-defining role

Johnson’s latest film The Smashing Machine is already creating buzz as it competes in the official selection at the festival. Directed by Benny Safdie, the biographical drama is based on the life of legendary MMA fighter Mark Kerr. Known for his powerhouse wins in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Kerr also struggled with substance abuse, making his life story both inspiring and tragic. Emily Blunt plays Kerr’s then-girlfriend, offering a glimpse into his turbulent personal life alongside his career victories.

The film takes inspiration from the acclaimed 2002 documentary of the same name, and insiders believe this could be Johnson’s most challenging and transformative role yet.

Social media reacts to his transformation

The internet wasted no time in commenting on Johnson’s dramatic weight loss. Many fans were quick to drop witty one-liners on X (formerly Twitter). One joked, “The Rock turned into a pebble,” while another quipped, “Looks like AI.” Some praised his new look, with one user saying, “This is the result of getting healthier. At his age, it’s either change habits or face the consequences. He looks much healthier now.” Others speculated the transformation was tied to health decisions rather than just film preparation.

Breaking out of hollywood typecasting

During a press conference at Venice, Johnson opened up about why he chose such an intense project. He admitted that Hollywood often typecast him in action comedies and blockbuster franchises. “I understood that, and I made those movies, and I liked them, and some were very successful, but deep down, I always asked myself: what if there’s more? What if I can push further?” he said, reflecting on his career shift.

A new chapter for the Rock

Fans and critics alike are viewing this film as a turning point for Johnson, who has long dominated the box office with action-heavy roles. Now, with his leaner frame and a role that digs into the complexities of addiction, love, and resilience, Johnson seems ready to reinvent himself as a serious actor.